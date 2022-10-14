Read full article on original website
Statesville shows offensive punch in win over North Iredell
Sophomore quarterback Ethan Peet came off the bench in the second half to complete 5 of 8 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns and Statesville pulled away down the stretch for a 44-13 victory over North Iredell on homecoming night Friday. The Greyhounds scored 21 unanswered points over the...
Saturday's Scores
Georgia Force Christian, Ga. 23, Greater Cabarrus Home 14. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
North Iredell's visit to Greyhound Hollow highlights Week 9
It’s Week 9 of the high school football season. The following is what’s on tap for Iredell County:. North Iredell (1-6, 1-3) at Statesville (4-3, 3-1) Last year’s meeting: JZ Harrison-Connor scored three touchdowns and Statesville’s defense limited North Iredell to five first downs in a 44-0 victory.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell has top seed, bye for GMC Tournament
The Greater Metro Conference volleyball tournament begins Monday. The higher-seeded teams will be at home in the first round. Game times are 6 p.m. The semifinals Tuesday and 6 p.m. championship Wednesday will be played at Kannapolis A.L. Brown. South Iredell (13-8) finished in a three-way tie for first place...
