ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue soccer: Team holds on to tie after 2-0 start

By ANDY CRAIG Sports Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21L25x_0iYOL8Nv00
Junior midfielder Emily Mathews searches for an opening on the field during Purdue's 2-1 loss to visiting Illinois on Oct. 9. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

Purdue kept up its attack early, holding a 2-0 lead over Iowa at half.

The lead was short-lived however, as less than a minute into the second, the Boilermakers (3-9-2, 0-5-2 Big Ten) cut their own lead in half on a failed attempt to clear the ball from right in front of the goal, giving the Hawkeyes (3-6-6, 0-3-4 Big Ten) a free goal.

An Iowa penalty kick shortly after found the back of the net, tying the Thursday night game and ensuring neither team left the pitch in Iowa with a conference win.

The first half was all Purdue, namely its offense, which found success attacking vertically and provided multiple open looks on goal for Kayla Budish.

The freshman forward only connected once, arguably on the most difficult opportunity. Senior forward Gabby Hollar sent Budish downfield on a no-look backwards pass, which she followed up on with a perfectly placed shot to the side of the net.

Iowa head coach Dave Delani said his team looked like it stopped playing around 20 minutes into the first and sort of “sunk in.”

The Hawkeyes flipped the script at half, controlling possession far more than the Boilers, who rarely mounted effective attacks on goal. Iowa had nine shots on goal in the game, compared to Purdue’s six, and took eight more shots total.

Freshman Kailey Kimball kept the Boilers from losing the game late in the second, fending off three adjective looks from the Hawkeyes in the last three minutes of the game. Kimball recorded eight saves, tying her career high.

Head coach Drew Roff said after the first half that it was exciting to see the team’s hard work pay off, especially after a stagnant couple of weeks.

The team continues its three-game road trip with a stop in Bloomington on Sunday to take on conference rival Indiana at 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Purdue volleyball: Swept at home

Maryland showed up to Holloway Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon playing at high level, beating Purdue volleyball in three sets. The Boilermakers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) were plagued by a .134 overall hitting percentage, while Terrapins (12-8, 3-5 Big Ten) managed a slightly better .221, notching 42 kills to Purdue’s 35.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

10/15/22 Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

In a game where it had 38 first downs and 608 offensive yards, Purdue (5-2, 3-1) struggled to win 43-37 over visiting Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium. While Purdue dominated first downs (38-15) and time of possession (42:42-17:18), it could not stop the Husker's kick-hit, big plays. For example, Nebraska averaged 22.1 yards per catch and its leading receiver had 7 receptions for 237 yards, with a 72-yard reception.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Woman dies after falling in Ross-Ade Stadium

A woman died today after she fell down the stairs of Ross-Ade stadium during Saturday's football game, County Coroner Carrie Costello told the Lafayette Journal and Courier. Donna Steenbarger, 80, died Sunday morning in IU Health Arnett Hospital after she fell down the stairs at the stadium and hit her head.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Celebrate the Autumn Spirit

Explore the 23-acre corn maze with more than 10 miles of paths at Exploration Acres. The corn maze is the largest in Northwest Indiana, the website reads. There are 28 posts stationed throughout the maze, and attendees who find all the posts and punch the logos on their maps are eligible for rewards.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Man turns himself in after police pursuit

A driver led Tippecanoe County Police on a pursuit through Lafayette and into Interstate 65 before escaping from his vehicle in Clinton County. Lafayette man Rusdhi Elhassan, 35 was pulled over early Saturday morning on Schuyler Avenue near Sagamore Parkway North, a TCPD press release reads. Elhassan was driving without a valid license, so officers told him that his vehicle would be towed per department policy.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Roommate of stabbing victim charged with murder

Five people, three Tippecanoe County jail security guards and two lawyers, escorted Ji Min Sha to the jail courthouse to hear charges read to him by a judge. The 22-year-old Purdue student, uncuffed and wearing a blue jumpsuit and bright orange slippers, sat down behind thick glass listening to Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt read him his rights, charges and that criminal charges could affect immigration status through a virtual call.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy