x1071.com
Sun Prairie Fall Festival returns for 16th year
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Saturday was a beautiful day for Sun Prairie’s annual Fall Festival. It was the 16th year of the event, which is put on by the city’s Business Improvement District. The group teamed up with local businesses for special promotions earlier in the day.
NBC News
How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization
WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no other state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin. Two Wisconsin elections are going down to the wire this fall — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both votes.
Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home
Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
x1071.com
Empty Stroller Awareness Walk honors infants who have died
MADISON, Wis. — Bereaved parents and their supporters walked around Capitol Square Saturday night to raise awareness for pregnancy and infant loss. The group gathered for the second annual Empty Stroller Awareness Walk. Attendees were encouraged to walk with an empty stroller, a powerful image showing the emptiness families are left with when an infant dies.
spectrumnews1.com
Beyond books: Wisconsin libraries to offer state parks passes for card holders
MADISON, Wis. — Amid the pandemic, libraries across Wisconsin got creative, expanding their offerings to include more than just your typical bound pages. Starting Nov. 1, library card holders can check out a state park pass — valid for one free vehicle admission at any state park — from select libraries.
WSAW
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
x1071.com
For the Record: Tough medical decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin, Guv debate recap, and an EMS crisis
Key health official describes ‘gray areas’, doctors facing complex decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin. Doctors are facing an increasingly complex array of gray areas when treating pregnant people under Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban, Dr. Wendy Molaska told Naomi Kowles on For the Record. The president of the Wisconsin Medical Society says the organization is frequently fielding calls for guidance from doctors around the state, who under Wisconsin’s abortion ban could be prosecuted for providing abortions for anyone not in need of one as a life-saving measure.
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses
In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
milwaukeemag.com
Actual TYME Machines Are Back!
For nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved Wisconsin ATM brand, until it disappeared from the banking landscape in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME back to Southeastern Wisconsin as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network. In 1975, when TYME machines...
x1071.com
Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people.
nbc15.com
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
cntraveler.com
How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin’s Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
x1071.com
I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane...
wearegreenbay.com
Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
