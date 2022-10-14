iHeartRadio partners with Mechanics Bank for 4th annual homeless campaign to benefit 8 local charities

NORWALK — The play was installed earlier in the week and doesn’t yet have a name, but it worked to perfection. Crestview punter Owen Barker lofted a pass to Shawn Bailey, who raced for the game-sealing 48 yard touchdown and the Cougars rolled to a 26-7 win over Norwalk St. Paul in a Firelands Conference showdown Saturday at Contractors Stadium.

NORWALK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO