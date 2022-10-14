iHeartRadio partners with Mechanics Bank for 4th annual homeless campaign to benefit 8 local charities

Read full article on original website
Related
Ashland County residents threw away nearly 34 tons of e-waste on Oct. 1
ASHLAND — Ashland County residents discarded nearly 34 tons of electronics earlier this month. The Ashland County Solid Waste District held an electronic waste recycling event at the Ashland County Fairgrounds on Oct. 1.
Mansfield deals goose eggs to Mt. Vernon in fine defensive showing
No worries, Mansfield's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Mt. Vernon during this Ohio football game. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
Ontario pours it on Marion Harding
Ontario earned a convincing 38-6 win over Marion Harding in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Ontario breathed fire in front of Marion Harding 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
West Holmes delivers smashing punch to stump New Philadelphia
West Holmes stomped on New Philadelphia 60-7 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave West Holmes a 15-0 lead over New Philadelphia.
Week 9: Check out this week's Ashland-area high school football scores
ASHLAND COUNTY — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Ashland delivers heart-wrenching defeat to...
Danville hustles by Mt. Gilead
Danville pushed past Mt. Gilead for a 19-8 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Lexington ends the party for Madison Comprehensive
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Lexington will take its 28-10 victory over Madison Comprehensive at Lexington High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Lexington a 14-3 lead over Madison Comprehensive.
Big start becomes big finish as McComb bowls over Plymouth
McComb jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Plymouth 55-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. McComb jumped in front of Plymouth 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Crestview clinches share of 3rd straight Firelands title with win at St. Paul
NORWALK — The play was installed earlier in the week and doesn’t yet have a name, but it worked to perfection. Crestview punter Owen Barker lofted a pass to Shawn Bailey, who raced for the game-sealing 48 yard touchdown and the Cougars rolled to a 26-7 win over Norwalk St. Paul in a Firelands Conference showdown Saturday at Contractors Stadium.
Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner
Clear Fork showed no mercy to Shelby, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-19 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
Clean sheet: Perry doesn't allow Crestline a point
Perry played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 41-0 verdict over Crestline in an Ohio high school football matchup. Perry drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Crestline after the first quarter.
Fort Loramie designs winning blueprint against Lucas
Saddled up and ready to go, Fort Loramie spurred past Lucas 34-17 in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Fort Loramie a 13-7 lead over Lucas.
No quarter given: Loudonville puts down East Knox
LOUDONVILLE -- NASA would envy the blast off Loudonville authored on Friday while dispatching East Knox 49-8 during this Knox Morrow Athletic Conference football game. The Redbirds put it all together on both sides of the ball to earn the convincing victory. GALLERY: Loudonville 49, East Knox 8. Loudonville hammered...
Hillsdale falls to Northwestern in Wayne County League showdown
JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale. Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12. GALLERY: Northwestern 17,...
Quick jolt prompts Centerburg to power past Northmor
Centerburg grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 49-13 win over Northmor. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 14-0 lead over Northmor.
