Ashland County, OH

iHeartRadio partners with Mechanics Bank for 4th annual homeless campaign to benefit 8 local charities

By From iHeartRadio
ashlandsource.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
ashlandsource.com

Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican

ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ontario pours it on Marion Harding

Ontario earned a convincing 38-6 win over Marion Harding in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Ontario breathed fire in front of Marion Harding 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
ashlandsource.com

Week 9: Check out this week's Ashland-area high school football scores

ASHLAND COUNTY — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Ashland delivers heart-wrenching defeat to...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Danville hustles by Mt. Gilead

Danville pushed past Mt. Gilead for a 19-8 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Lexington ends the party for Madison Comprehensive

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Lexington will take its 28-10 victory over Madison Comprehensive at Lexington High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Lexington a 14-3 lead over Madison Comprehensive.
LEXINGTON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Crestview clinches share of 3rd straight Firelands title with win at St. Paul

NORWALK — The play was installed earlier in the week and doesn’t yet have a name, but it worked to perfection. Crestview punter Owen Barker lofted a pass to Shawn Bailey, who raced for the game-sealing 48 yard touchdown and the Cougars rolled to a 26-7 win over Norwalk St. Paul in a Firelands Conference showdown Saturday at Contractors Stadium.
NORWALK, OH
ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner

Clear Fork showed no mercy to Shelby, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-19 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
SHELBY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Clean sheet: Perry doesn't allow Crestline a point

Perry played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 41-0 verdict over Crestline in an Ohio high school football matchup. Perry drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Crestline after the first quarter.
CRESTLINE, OH
ashlandsource.com

No quarter given: Loudonville puts down East Knox

LOUDONVILLE -- NASA would envy the blast off Loudonville authored on Friday while dispatching East Knox 49-8 during this Knox Morrow Athletic Conference football game. The Redbirds put it all together on both sides of the ball to earn the convincing victory. GALLERY: Loudonville 49, East Knox 8. Loudonville hammered...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Hillsdale falls to Northwestern in Wayne County League showdown

JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale. Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12. GALLERY: Northwestern 17,...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH

