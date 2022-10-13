ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Wouldn’t Believe Which Celebrity Spoke To Both Pac & Biggie Right Before Their Untimely Deaths

By davontah
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWklq_0iYOJlST00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRa2G_0iYOJlST00

Source: Getty


We’ve all seen photos before and wondered what the backstory was behind them. This is especially true when the photos contain beloved icons. There aren’t too many photos on file of legendary rappers Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.
together. We now have a wild story from a very unexpected source on the last photo that we are lucky to have of the two heavyweights in the same vicinity before they began feuding.

Earlier this week (October 11), on “The Late Late Show with James Corden ,” actor/comedian Marlon Wayans shared how he ended up in the legendary picture and the last time he seen both Pac and Biggie.

“I had just did Above The Rim with 2Pac and 2Pac did a movie Juice with my best friend Omar Epps and Pac was performing at Glam Slam which was Prince’s old club downtown,” Wayans said. “And Biggie was performing that night, and that night I met Biggie and Pac and they shared the stage and it was really cool, hanging out, smoking weed together, it was a great night, and then a couple years after that they started beefing.”

These kind of linkups between celebrities aren’t uncommon at all. The shocking part of it all came after. Wayans continued, “So I seen Biggie at the Vibe Magazine party and he was like, ‘Yo I’m proud of you guys you know you’re family. I like what y’all doing, y’all legends,’ and he gave us dap or whatever and said, ‘keep doing what you’re doing kid.’ And then ten minutes later I heard pop pop pop, Biggie gets shot.”

James Corden and his audience were equally shocked to hear of this occurrence. The shock would only become bigger when Wayans added another piece to the story.

“Here’s the crazy thing. I see 2Pac in Vegas at the Luxor and it’s the night it happened to him. I saw him 20 minutes before, went and gave him a hug, said I love you brother good seeing you. Me and Omar got in a cab, Pac had all those people around him. He got in his BMW and was looking at us like, ‘I wish I could get in that cab with y’all,’ but he got in that BMW. Pop pop pop, twenty minutes later he was shot.”

Insanity right? Twitter felt the same way as users quickly shared their thoughts on what Wayans just had divulged.

Slide in the comments and share your thoughts on Marlon’s wild story!

