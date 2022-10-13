ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMG! Bears score a touchdown on Thursday Night Football

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
Just when you thought it was impossible, a touchdown happened on Thursday Night Football.

Astonishingly, the Chicago Bears went 94 yards in 9 plays and the touchdown drought on Amazon Prime was over.

It lasted through the entire game last week when the Colts outlasted the Broncos in overtime.

It continued through the first half of the Commanders-Bears game at Soldier Field.

And … then … it happened:

Justin Fields threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Fields with 7:16 left in the third quarter.

Fields didn’t see the result of his pass as he took a shot and wound up drilled into the Soldier Field turf.

After more than 40 drives on TNF, finally, someone scored 6 points on one play.

Hallelujah.

