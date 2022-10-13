ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Robinson Jr. scores TD in return after being shot in August

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A good story in an otherwise bad game.

In the fourth quarter, the Bears’ Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt and Washington recovered at the 6.

Two running plays later and Brian Robinson Jr. was in the end zone for the Commanders.

Robinson, who played college ball at Alabama was the Commander who was shot in August during an attempted carjacking.

He has worked his way back to be able to play and on Thursday not only took the field but scored a TD that put Washington up 12-7.

The 2-point conversion failed.

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson kicked off own sideline after multiple run-ins with coaches

After Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, replaced by interim head coach Steve Wilks, rumors started hot and heavy regarding a franchise fire sale that could involve all kinds of players — defensive tackle Derrick Brown, edge-rusher Brian Burns, running back Christian McCaffrey, and receiver Robbie Anderson — being on the trading block before the November 1 trade deadline. It is unknown how Brown, Burns, and McCaffrey have reacted to this news, but we have a pretty good idea that Anderson isn’t happy with the ways in which things are going on with his team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on being kicked out of game: 'I was confused'

Robbie Anderson just wants to help the Carolina Panthers win. But he can’t do that if he’s not on the field. The seventh-year wideout, who got into a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey and was eventually sent to the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, made that argument following the team’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. When asked why he was so openly frustrated during the Week 6 outing, Anderson said he wasn’t expecting to be taken out on third down attempts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 7: There's a new No. 1

Seriously, is there anything better than college football?. and Alabama. Rocky Top is indeed back after the Vols snapped a 15 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win. Georgia handled business, beating an improved Vanderbilt team 55-0 in Athens. Auburn made things exciting against Ole Miss, but the Rebels beat the Tigers 48-34. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas returned to help the Razorbacks to a 52-35 win over BYU. Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns in an LSU win over Florida. And with Will Levis back, Kentucky took down Mississippi State to move both teams to 5-2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who started the altercation in the tunnel at halftime during the Michigan vs. Penn State game?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan dominated Penn State on Saturday in every facet. The Wolverines remained unbeaten and sent Penn State packing after a 41-17 win. But, the outcome looked shaky, in the score column, after the first half. The Wolverines entered halftime with a 16-14 lead after Michigan scored three field goals in the red zone. If you looked at the stats, you would assume Michigan was dominating the scoreboard after having 18 first downs compared to just one for Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job

All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
