Brian Robinson Jr. scores TD in return after being shot in August

A good story in an otherwise bad game.

In the fourth quarter, the Bears’ Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt and Washington recovered at the 6.

Two running plays later and Brian Robinson Jr. was in the end zone for the Commanders.

Robinson, who played college ball at Alabama was the Commander who was shot in August during an attempted carjacking.

He has worked his way back to be able to play and on Thursday not only took the field but scored a TD that put Washington up 12-7.

The 2-point conversion failed.