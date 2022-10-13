ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Carson Wentz delivers crushing block on Bears' Roquan Smith

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
Carson Wentz had a bum hand and a bad ankle.

The ankle of the Washington Commanders quarterback was actually taped up during the game with the Bears on Thursday at Soldier Field.

The quarterback didn’t care. When he had a chance to make a block to spring Brian Robinson Jr. on a run after a turnover in the fourth quarter, Wentz delivered.

Check it out as the 6-foot-5, 237-pound Wentz delivers a solid blow to Bears LB Roquan Smith, who is 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds.

