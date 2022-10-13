ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia returns blocked PAT for 2 points against Baylor

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There was a team nicknamed the Bears playing in a high-scoring game on Thursday.

Of course, it wasn’t the Chicago Bears.

Rather, those Baylor Bears of the Big 12, who were facing West Virginia.

Points were in abundance as both teams were North of 30 … in the third quarter.

West Virginia got a pair of points in an unusual way.

After a Baylor TD, the Mountaineers blocked the PAT.

It was picked up and returned all the way by Jacoby Spells.

voiceofmotown.com

The Future of West Virginia Basketball

Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2022-2023 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball season starts in the coming weeks with mixed expectations. Bob Huggins has said that this team “will make a run” and “will finish better than 9th place in the Big 12”, where they were picked in the conference preseason poll.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for West Virginia’s Next Director of Athletics

Morgantown, West Virginia – What we’ve learned very clearly over the past several seasons of West Virginia sports is that Shane Lyons ain’t it. Lyons, who has been the director of athletics at West Virginia University since 2015, has made decisions that have put the athletic department in quite a bind.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Powers That Be at West Virginia Still Believe in Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – While Neal Brown has fairly faced criticism for his performance as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, it seems that the two people that matter the most in regards to his future, director of athletics Shane Lyons and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, both still believe in Neal Brown and the direction of the football program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Gold Team Defeats Blue 37-31 in West Virginia Debut Scrimmage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Friday night, the gold team defeated the blue team 37-31 to conclude the Gold-Blue Debut event for West Virginia men’s basketball. The scrimmage lasted two 12-minute halves. Emmitt Matthews, Tre Mitchell and Pat Suemnick did not participate in the scrimmage to due to being banged up with nagging injuries.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Central Earns Win On Homecoming

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central rolled past Carrick on homecoming 34-0. The Maroon Knights are now 7-0 they will visit Beaver Local next week. Elle Canestraro was crowned homecoming queen.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline

My name is Chase Linko-Looper. I’m a United States Army combat veteran, and a proud West Virginian. Being that West Virginia is my home, I do not wish to see its forests destroyed, or its wildlife pushed to extinction. I don’t believe you want that either. The Mountain Valley...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

