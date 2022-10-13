Read full article on original website
AT&T opens North Platte location
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A mobile wireless network is expanding connectivity into western Nebraska. AT&T held their ribbon cutting at their North Platte location Friday. Although the store opened three months ago, the company has been eyeing Greater Nebraska for quite some time. “We don’t just want to be...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
Amanda Knox comes to North Platte to share her story
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Amanda Knox came to North Platte Thursday, to share her story about what happened to her 15 years ago for the Town Hall Lecture Series. Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she says she didn’t commit. The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed, and harassed by the media.
