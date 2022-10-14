Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Showing appreciation to Kentucky’s first responders
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – First responders risk their lives daily for our safety. Something we saw with the tornados in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky. On Sunday at Johnson First Church of God in Morehead, those same first responders were honored for their service to...
fox56news.com
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens …. Five things to know before you go to bed on October 14, 2022. FEMA disaster assistance loan deadline approaching. The deadline to apply for a FEMA disaster assistance loan is only two weeks away. Boyle County getting expanded broadband options. Boyle...
fox56news.com
Mex Shoppers did not return
More than 10 months since border restrictions were lifted, Mexican shoppers are still staying away from businesses along San Ysidro Blvd. just north of the border.
fox56news.com
Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty
According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
fox56news.com
Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
fox56news.com
Musicians restoring hope instruments for eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There is a future country music star in the making in eastern Kentucky, but first they need an instrument and hundreds are now on the way. Instruments that have been largely silent are giving a voice to eastern Kentucky flood victims. “We are taking...
fox56news.com
Lexington man reported missing, police issue Golden Alert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, was last seen at some point in the morning on Saturday when he left Albany to come back to Lexington. According to Lexington police, his license plate was spotted around...
fox56news.com
Rodriguez runs wild as Kentucky tops No. 16 Mississippi State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky ran their way to another ranked win on Saturday night to end a two-game losing skid, beating No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 in front of a packed Kroger Field. Chris Rodriguez ran the ball 30 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. This...
fox56news.com
Stockton Serial Killings: A suspect is arrested in connection with several unsolved shootings
Officials held a news conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in a series of unsolved shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland that left six people dead between April 2021 and September 2022. Stockton Serial Killings: A suspect is arrested in …. Officials held a news conference to...
fox56news.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers Sunday, mainly south, east of Richmond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Showers will return Sunday, but mainly south of Richmond. Beneficial rain will return to parts of the Commonwealth Sunday but will be focused well south of Lexington and well south of Fayette County. Highs on Sunday should be around 70 degrees. In the wake...
fox56news.com
Scammers pretending to be odd-job contractors targeting Franklin County residents
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in Franklin County have had packages and property stolen after hiring people for odd jobs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they have received multiple complaints from the Peaks Mill area of property being stolen from front porches. People have been pretending...
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
fox56news.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Drying out Monday, but much cooler
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Thanks to the passage of a cold front, the temperatures in central, eastern, and southeastern Kentucky will turn sharply cooler on Monday and through the middle of the week with opportunities for freezing temperatures in the morning. We’re talking mid to upper 20s. Brrrr!...
fox56news.com
Kentucky State beats Allen on Homecoming for third straight win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State rattled off 27 straight point after falling behind 6-0 to beat Allen on Homecoming in front of a packed Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds have won three straight, after starting the season on a four-game losing skid. Christopher Coneway scored two of the...
fox56news.com
EKU’s late rally not enough to push past Sam Houston State
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – EKU’s late rally was one-upped by Sam Houston State on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Colonels got a Parker McKinney tocudhown toss to Jayden Higgins with 1:01 to go, to put them up 17-16. EKU would go on to lose 25-17 in a thriller.
fox56news.com
Annual Lionel’s Bowls fundraiser for Franklin County feral cats
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — To mark National Feral Cat Day, on Oct. 16, the Franklin County Humane Society is hosting its 10th annual Lionel’s Bowls for Feral Friends fundraiser. All proceeds support the humane society’s Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Program. It funds neutering surgeries, vaccinations, flea treatments, and ear...
fox56news.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Seasonable this weekend with some rain chances possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was a beautiful and bright end to the workweek with plenty of sunshine and pleasant highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Unfortunately, we track out big chances for the weekend with a big cool-down next week. Tonight, clouds increase as...
fox56news.com
Study finds high levels of toxic chemical in clothing from such brands as Nike, PINK
OAKLAND, Calif. (WTAJ) – The Center for Environmental Health sent legal notices to 11 brands manufacturing sports bras and athletic shirts after a study found they have high levels of bisphenol A (BPA) based on standards set in California. The California-based watchdog group found that in the clothing, there...
