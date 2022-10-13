SIDNEY – You couldn’t have asked for much more in a football game than what was on the line in week 8 of the high school football season at Sidney’s Weymouth Field on Friday night. Sidney came into the game with a 3-4 record and needed a win to keep alive hopes of a winning season. Ogallala rolled into Sidney with a 4-3 record and needed a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. When the battle was done, the Red Raiders aspirations were still alive with a 26-22 Homecoming win over the Indians.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO