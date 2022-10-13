Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
AT&T opens North Platte location
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A mobile wireless network is expanding connectivity into western Nebraska. AT&T held their ribbon cutting at their North Platte location Friday. Although the store opened three months ago, the company has been eyeing Greater Nebraska for quite some time. “We don’t just want to be...
knopnews2.com
Amanda Knox comes to North Platte to share her story
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Amanda Knox came to North Platte Thursday, to share her story about what happened to her 15 years ago for the Town Hall Lecture Series. Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she says she didn’t commit. The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed, and harassed by the media.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
News Channel Nebraska
Potter-Dix piles up total yards in victory over Garden County
POTTER - Junior Quarterback Brayden Kasten threw one incomplete pass, rushed for three touchdowns, and returned an interception for a touchdown in Potter-Dix's 55-8 victory over Garden County Friday afternoon in Potter. Kasten finished 8-9 passing for 100 yards and a score. He added 108 yards on the ground on...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Takes Down Ogallala
SIDNEY – You couldn’t have asked for much more in a football game than what was on the line in week 8 of the high school football season at Sidney’s Weymouth Field on Friday night. Sidney came into the game with a 3-4 record and needed a win to keep alive hopes of a winning season. Ogallala rolled into Sidney with a 4-3 record and needed a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. When the battle was done, the Red Raiders aspirations were still alive with a 26-22 Homecoming win over the Indians.
