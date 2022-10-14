ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves

The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Viewers should be warned the footage is graphic...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 22 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
BROOKLYN, CT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
CBS New York

CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police departments stepping up to help as Bristol grieves

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. “We know they’re mourning and grieving the loss of their own, to support them and allow them that time...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
recordpatriot.com

Northford man, 40, killed in North Branford crash, police say

NORTH BRANFORD — A Northford man was killed on a crash Saturday morning in North Branford, police said. Officers responded to Forest Road, also known as Route 22, near Gulf Brook Drive for a reported serious crash around 8:46 a.m., finding three vehicles had been involved, officials said on Facebook.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy