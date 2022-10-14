Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eyewitness News
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Viewers should be warned the footage is graphic...
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 22 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
NBC New York
Nicholas Brutcher Fired Over 80 Rounds at Officers During Shooting in Bristol, Conn.: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!
The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own.
Eyewitness News
Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
New Britain Herald
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers
BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
Eyewitness News
Police departments stepping up to help as Bristol grieves
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. “We know they’re mourning and grieving the loss of their own, to support them and allow them that time...
Eyewitness News
State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut
Officials say the bear attacked a 10-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Register Citizen
Officer assaulted while responding to roommate fight, Willimantic police say
WILLIMANTIC — Police say an officer was injured in a fight Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of an altercation between roommates. The officer was hospitalized for minor injuries at Windham Community Memorial Hospital, according to police. They plan to seek a warrant for the assailant’s arrest.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Search for Motorcyclist Who Fled After Crash on I-84 West in Farmington
Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled after getting into a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Saturday. CT Travel Smart said the crash happened between exits 39A and 39. Part of the highway was closed, but has since reopened. The crash involved a motorcycle and a...
Bristol bakery opens for first responders after 2 officers killed
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol bakery is working round the clock to make sure first responders can get a meal and have a safe space to come to while the impact of a deadly shooting shakes the town. Bakery on Maple is closed to the public Thursday to prioritize...
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
recordpatriot.com
Northford man, 40, killed in North Branford crash, police say
NORTH BRANFORD — A Northford man was killed on a crash Saturday morning in North Branford, police said. Officers responded to Forest Road, also known as Route 22, near Gulf Brook Drive for a reported serious crash around 8:46 a.m., finding three vehicles had been involved, officials said on Facebook.
