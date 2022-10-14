ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE. More than 200 people attended the event. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Attorney General Dana...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Good luck, runners! Detroit Free Press Marathon kicks off in downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Good luck, runners!. The annual Detroit Free Press Marathon kicked off in the Motor City this morning. Final preparations for the race got underway last night. Race leaders say this year's route includes some major improvements. And after a two-year pause, participants will be running internationally. It...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing teen

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, of Southfield was last seen on October 15 at approximately 12:00 a.m. at her residence. Berry, a black female, is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that Lafayette Coney Island will be reopening Saturday morning. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo says they have passed the latest inspections and corrected all of the problems. The restaurant has been closed since early September when officials were...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville. Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers were informed that a dispute occurred between two groups of people...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident outside of LCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run incident Saturday night outside of Little Caesars Arena. The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday night after The Millennium Tour concert featuring Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson. Police have identified the suspect...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE — Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car." Russell's car has bullet holes in the left front light after, according to Roseville Police, a young adult man fired multiple rounds into the air Sunday around 2 p.m.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia

(WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 71-year-old man who has dementia. Police say Cornell Wardlow walked away from his home near Franklin Road and Northwestern Highway around 7:25 a.m. on October 14. Wardlow is described as 5’ 11”...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

