FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Dearborn parents battle over books in schools during Thursday night school board meeting
DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Impassioned parents packed out Stout Middle School during Dearborn’s School Board meeting Thursday night. Six books were at the center of the conflict. Four of them have LGBTQ themes. A group of parents wants them removed from school library shelves. They feel as if...
Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE. More than 200 people attended the event. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Attorney General Dana...
Good luck, runners! Detroit Free Press Marathon kicks off in downtown Detroit
(WXYZ) — Good luck, runners!. The annual Detroit Free Press Marathon kicked off in the Motor City this morning. Final preparations for the race got underway last night. Race leaders say this year's route includes some major improvements. And after a two-year pause, participants will be running internationally. It...
Oakland County Sheriff's Office responding to threats against schools almost daily
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Law enforcement leaders say it is happening every day. They are responding full-force to track down threats made by teens, often on social media. Parents are getting letters all too often about threats against their child’s school. “A threat is a crime, whether you...
Southfield police searching for missing teen
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, of Southfield was last seen on October 15 at approximately 12:00 a.m. at her residence. Berry, a black female, is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately...
Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday morning
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that Lafayette Coney Island will be reopening Saturday morning. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo says they have passed the latest inspections and corrected all of the problems. The restaurant has been closed since early September when officials were...
MSP: WB I-696 at Southfield reopens after crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirm westbound I-696 at Southfield in Oakland County has reopened after vehicle crash. No further information is known at this time.
Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville. Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers were informed that a dispute occurred between two groups of people...
Pedestrian dies in crash on 12 mile road near Balmoral Way Road in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A pedestrian is dead after an crash that is currently under investigation by the Farmington Hills Police Department (FHPD). Police tell us they got a call just before 8 a.m. about a crash on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road.
DPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident outside of LCA
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run incident Saturday night outside of Little Caesars Arena. The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday night after The Millennium Tour concert featuring Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson. Police have identified the suspect...
Owners of third-generation, family-owned fruit farm thankful for potential buyer
MILAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's the end of the line for a third-generation, family-owned fruit farm in Milan, but they're thankful their prayers may have been answered in their search for a buyer. It's a husband-wife team that owns Wasem Fruit Farms. The husband, Bruce Upston, spoke with 7...
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
ROSEVILLE — Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car." Russell's car has bullet holes in the left front light after, according to Roseville Police, a young adult man fired multiple rounds into the air Sunday around 2 p.m.
What you should know about the cost of meat ahead of the holiday season
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I come here like three times a week,” said Alicia White. White drives all way from Ann Arbor to shop at Meatland Market in Detroit because she says the prices are better. For this mother of 14, any savings right now counts. When it...
Convicted drug trafficker from Allen Park had 400,000 deadly doses of fentanyl, feds say
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Families are being devastated," said Pam Blair who lost her 23-year-old son Justin to a drug overdose that included fentanyl in 2017. Blair now works as a Family Recovery Services Assistant with Families Against Narcotics (FAN). "The more fentanyl we can get off the...
Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning. The freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours before reopening around 2 p.m. Police say they received the call around 7:45...
Southfield police searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia
(WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 71-year-old man who has dementia. Police say Cornell Wardlow walked away from his home near Franklin Road and Northwestern Highway around 7:25 a.m. on October 14. Wardlow is described as 5’ 11”...
