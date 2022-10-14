It was the 50th year of The Battle of The ‘Boro and Tomahawk Stadium had all the energy you would expect from a classic rivalry prior to kickoff. Oakland was coming off a loss to CPA that snapped a 36-game winning streak and Riverdale was coming off a big district win against Siegel. The teams were ready, the fans were ready, the students were ready, but more importantly Jeremiah Collins was ready. Collins made a statement with the opening kickoff of this rivalry by taking it back 90 yards for a touchdown.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO