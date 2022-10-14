Read full article on original website
Franklin County capitalizes on Spring Hill miscues in rout
Murphy’s Law could be renamed Martin’s Law after Friday night, as everything that could go wrong for Spring Hill did in a 49-0 Region 6-5A loss to visiting Franklin County. Spring Hill coach Ben Martin watched his offense struggle with bad snaps, dropped passes and anything else that...
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Clark Lea talks blowout loss to No. 1 Bulldogs, defensive coordinator situation
Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., saw a no-contest Saturday with No. 1 Georgia defeating Vanderbilt 55-0, and the Bulldogs have now shut out the Commodores in three straight meetings between the SEC East foes. Stetson Bennett carved up Vanderbilt's defense, and the Dawgs allowed very little when the 'Dores had the ball en route to a dominant all-around performance.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland Patriots vs Riverdale Warriors Game Recap
It was the 50th year of The Battle of The ‘Boro and Tomahawk Stadium had all the energy you would expect from a classic rivalry prior to kickoff. Oakland was coming off a loss to CPA that snapped a 36-game winning streak and Riverdale was coming off a big district win against Siegel. The teams were ready, the fans were ready, the students were ready, but more importantly Jeremiah Collins was ready. Collins made a statement with the opening kickoff of this rivalry by taking it back 90 yards for a touchdown.
Tennessee Vols are in a position they haven’t been in for over 20 years
The Tennessee Vols are in a position they haven’t been in for nearly 20 years. Tennessee is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. That’s their highest ranking since 2005 when they opened the season as the No. 3 team in the nation. The 2005...
VIDEO: Tennessee goal posts torn down in win over Alabama
Fans celebrated after the Vols first win against Alabama in 15 years by tearing down the goal posts.
Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The high school football season is wrapping up quick. Only two more weeks left in the regular season as teams try to position themselves for a postseason run. Several teams competing in Week 9 can claim the region title with a win, including the Pearl...
Danny Kanell moves Tennessee to No. 1 in updated top 12 rankings; Alabama and Georgia suffer major drops
Danny Kanell has released his updated top 12 rankings of college football teams following Week 7, and there’s a new No. 1!. Following Tennessee’s wild win over Alabama, the Vols have ascended to the top spot in Kanell’s rankings. Meanwhile, Georgia fell to No. 6 despite trouncing...
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Alabama
Make no mistake about it, social media was on fire on Saturday night after Tennessee’s win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium. From Ochocinco to Robert Griffin III to Tennessee fans baptizing the field-goal post, social media was the place to be once the smoke cleared from the Knoxville sky.
Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee's Thrilling Victory Over No.3 Alabama
Tennessee outlasted Alabama in a shootout inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Following the 52-49 victory, Josh Heupel discussed the win and more with the media. Below is everything he had to say. OPENING STATEMENT "Sorry, I'm a little bit late. During the week, I don't know that I ...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
Vanderbilt grad students concerned about cost of apartments built for them
Construction on Vanderbilt University’s new graduate and professional student housing is about a year away from being completed. Graduate students say they can’t afford them.
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
