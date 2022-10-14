ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetmaury.com

Franklin County capitalizes on Spring Hill miscues in rout

Murphy’s Law could be renamed Martin’s Law after Friday night, as everything that could go wrong for Spring Hill did in a 49-0 Region 6-5A loss to visiting Franklin County. Spring Hill coach Ben Martin watched his offense struggle with bad snaps, dropped passes and anything else that...
SPRING HILL, TN
247Sports

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Clark Lea talks blowout loss to No. 1 Bulldogs, defensive coordinator situation

Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., saw a no-contest Saturday with No. 1 Georgia defeating Vanderbilt 55-0, and the Bulldogs have now shut out the Commodores in three straight meetings between the SEC East foes. Stetson Bennett carved up Vanderbilt's defense, and the Dawgs allowed very little when the 'Dores had the ball en route to a dominant all-around performance.
ATHENS, GA
Rutherford Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland Patriots vs Riverdale Warriors Game Recap

It was the 50th year of The Battle of The ‘Boro and Tomahawk Stadium had all the energy you would expect from a classic rivalry prior to kickoff. Oakland was coming off a loss to CPA that snapped a 36-game winning streak and Riverdale was coming off a big district win against Siegel. The teams were ready, the fans were ready, the students were ready, but more importantly Jeremiah Collins was ready. Collins made a statement with the opening kickoff of this rivalry by taking it back 90 yards for a touchdown.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The high school football season is wrapping up quick. Only two more weeks left in the regular season as teams try to position themselves for a postseason run. Several teams competing in Week 9 can claim the region title with a win, including the Pearl...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Alabama

Make no mistake about it, social media was on fire on Saturday night after Tennessee’s win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium. From Ochocinco to Robert Griffin III to Tennessee fans baptizing the field-goal post, social media was the place to be once the smoke cleared from the Knoxville sky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)

Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
GALLATIN, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy