Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Man, 41, injured after shooting on SEPTA platform in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
1 dead, 2 wounded after North Philly triple shooting
A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one person dead and two others injured. An 18-year-old was shot multiple times on 11th Street near Dauphin Street. He was later pronounced dead.
Video: Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and then taking off with his car. It happened on Oct. 3rd at a store at 5015 North Broad Street.Police say the men were masked, pulled out a gun and then took the victim's money and car keys.If you recognize these suspects, please call the police.
Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
Woman in custody after road rage incident leads to shooting in Old City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One woman is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting that officials say was linked to a road rage incident.Police say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Chestnut Street.The suspect says the shooting was in self-defense.The victim was taken to Jefferson hospital where she remains in stable condition.
Police: Man shot in South Philadelphia
A man is in the hospital after he was shot overnight Saturday in South Philadelphia.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Man killed, two others injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot seven times throughout his body and killed during a triple shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street. The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:31 p.m., according to police. A 22-year-old man was shot once in his chest. He was placed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was shot once in her left leg. She was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say.
Man killed in Fox Chase hit-and-run
Philadelphia police are looking for the person who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday in the Fox Chase section of the city. They say surveillance video showed a man in his 60s being hit by a dark-colored Ford Edge.
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
WGAL
One person wounded in Pequea Township shooting
State police in Lancaster County are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say it occurred just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Millwood Road, in Pequea Township. One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.
Kensington shooting leaves 2 men injured: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Friday. Gunfire erupted just before 1 a.m. on East Willard Street just off of East Allegheny Avenue. Police tell us both men were shot in the foot and are in stable condition. There's no word yet on a suspect.
2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside Pennsylvania high school
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school. Police said they...
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting
DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early. Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
CBS News
Man stabbed, killed during domestic dispute in Fox Chase: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 43-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section on Saturday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Police say the man was stabbed in the neck during a domestic dispute. He was pronounced...
Last SWAT officer injured in North Philadelphia shootout released from hospital
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Officer Eddie Quintana, the last of the injured SWAT officers from this week's shootout in North Philadelphia, was released from the hospital Friday and is with his family.Quintana walked out of Jefferson Hospital to a round of applause from his fellow officers with the Philadelphia Police Department.He was one of three officers who were shot Wednesday while serving a warrant in North Philadelphia's West Poplar section.Quintana, who was shot in the leg, will continue recovering at home."Feel pretty good as long as I can walk out on my own two feet," Quintana said. "You know, just happy about that. Happy to be home and see my family."When Eyewitness News asked the 30-year veteran how quickly he wanted to get back to work, he said, "we'll see about that."
Crime Fighters: Who killed Aaron Parker?
Police need your help finding two suspects in a triple shooting inside of a local deli that left one man dead and two women injured.
fox29.com
Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
FOX CHASE - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section. Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.
Shore News Network
