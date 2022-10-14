ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

counton2.com

Summerville officers undergo suicide prevention training

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Summerville officers undergo suicide prevention training.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Everyday Hero: Joe Engel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Engel ran a dry cleaning business on King Street for years, joking that he was a CPA, specializing in Cleaning, Pressing, and Alterations. But behind his good sense of humor is a story of survival. Engel recently turned 95, an accomplishment he is thankful...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

BCLS: Registration open for Native American culture classes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is teaming up with a local Native American tribe to host educational classes for the public. BCLS and the Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians will host a class on making traditional buffalo bone bead choker necklaces. The pieces...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Teddie E. Pryor Social Services building Friday morning. After over 18 months of construction, the three-story building located at 3685 Rivers Ave., is named after the Charleston County Council Chairman due to his work in the community over the years.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

DHEC reports first flu-related death of the season

DHEC reports first flu-related death of the season.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD

Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Brand new Charleston Co. social services building is complete

Brand new Charleston Co. social services building is complete.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization says it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as we move closer to November 8th. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

