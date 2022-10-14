WASH_J.McMillan 23 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 10:25. ARIZ_T.McMillan 46 pass from De Laura (Loop kick), 1:48. WASH_C.Davis 1 run (Henry kick), 13:46. ARIZ_Singer 39 pass from De Laura (Loop kick), 2:23. WASH_Adams 4 pass from Penix (Henry kick), :08. Third Quarter. WASH_Odunze 45 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 14:14.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO