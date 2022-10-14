Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Washington Capitals Stax
Could Ivy League award athletic scholarships in future?. 35 Darcy Kuemper 2 117 2.54 1 1 0 0 5 51 0.902 0 0 0. 79 Charlie Lindgren 1 56 3.16 0 1 0 0 3 39 0.923 0 0 0. OPPONENT TOTALS 3 180 2.33 2 1 0 0 7 90 .922 9 16 31.
NewsTimes
Washington 49, Arizona 39
WASH_J.McMillan 23 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 10:25. ARIZ_T.McMillan 46 pass from De Laura (Loop kick), 1:48. WASH_C.Davis 1 run (Henry kick), 13:46. ARIZ_Singer 39 pass from De Laura (Loop kick), 2:23. WASH_Adams 4 pass from Penix (Henry kick), :08. Third Quarter. WASH_Odunze 45 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 14:14.
NewsTimes
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug), 5:05 (pp). Second Period_2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Thomas, Faulk), 1:04. 3, Columbus, Nyquist 2 (Gaudreau, Gudbranson), 2:21. 4, Columbus, Kuraly 1 (Olivier, Robinson), 2:39. Third Period_5, St. Louis, Barbashev 1 (Schenn, Buchnevich), 10:43. 6, St. Louis, Neighbours 1 (Leddy), 11:03. 7, St....
NewsTimes
Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 6
First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kempe 2 (Fiala, Anderson), 4:28. 2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2 (Byfield, Iafallo), 8:55. 3, Los Angeles, Doughty 1 (Fiala, Kopitar), 11:13 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Middleton 1 (Boldy, Spurgeon), 12:57. 5, Minnesota, Foligno 1 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 16:43. 6, Los Angeles, Iafallo 2 (Roy, Vilardi), 18:28. Penalties_Kaprizov, MIN (Tripping), 1:47; Rossi, MIN (Hooking), 9:23; Brodin, MIN (Delay of Game), 18:56.
NewsTimes
Dallas 5, Nashville 1
First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Heiskanen), 4:46 (sh). Penalties_Faksa, DAL (Interference), 3:30; Glass, NSH (Hooking), 5:28. Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 2 (Robertson, Pavelski), 0:39. 3, Dallas, Heiskanen 1 (Robertson), 7:48. 4, Nashville, Niederreiter 4 (Granlund, Johansen), 18:20 (pp). Penalties_Lindell, DAL (Interference), 2:26; Dellandrea, DAL (Hooking), 6:00; Fabbro, NSH (Holding Stick), 6:00; Nashville bench, served by Sanford (Hooking), 10:59; Duchene, NSH (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 10:59; Suter, DAL (Interference), 16:18; Miller, DAL (Tripping), 17:43.
NewsTimes
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
Could Ivy League award athletic scholarships in future?. 32 Alex Stalock 1 58 1.03 0 1 0 0 1 37 0.973 0 0 0. OPPONENT TOTALS 3 180 2.33 2 1 0 1 7 69 .899 8 15 21.
NewsTimes
Winnipeg Jets Stax
Could Ivy League award athletic scholarships in future?. 37 Connor Hellebuyck 1 60 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 41 0.976 0 0 0.
NewsTimes
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26. SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_Aiyuk 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:07. Atl_Mariota 3 run (Koo kick), :57. Third Quarter. Atl_Pitts 7 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:40. A_69,813. ___. SF Atl.
NewsTimes
Montreal Canadiens Stax
Could Ivy League award athletic scholarships in future?. 35 Sam Montembeault 1 58 3.1 0 1 0 0 3 29 0.897 0 0 0. OPPONENT TOTALS 3 180 1.67 2 1 0 1 5 74 .932 9 18 27.
Comments / 0