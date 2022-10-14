ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

What Does "BFFR" Mean on TikTok? The Acronym Explained

It’s time to focus on today’s lesson about social media's newly popular acronym: "BFFR"! Avid social media users are likely aware that acronyms have become popular due to the use of short-form language. Characters are limited and getting your message across is of the utmost importance. And “BFFR" has been getting plenty of use by creators on and off social platforms.
The US Sun

Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine

A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
techunwrapped.com

This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere

Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
