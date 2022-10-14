Read full article on original website
WWE Superstar returns to action at live event, teams with Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley returned to in-ring action for the first time in over four months. The Judgment Day member teamed with Damian Priest in a match against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H. at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show in Sioux City, Iowa. Ripley and Priest would go on to lose the match.
WWE SmackDown Preview: Bray Wyatt returns, Fallout from Extreme Rules
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa has been added to tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown. The winner of the match will earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER. ********. WWE SmackDown will air...
WWE Sunday Stunner House Show Results – 10/16/22 (Topeka, Kansas)
WWE held a Sunday Stunner House Show on October 16, 2022 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas. Below are the results, courtesy of Fightful. -Mustafa Ali def. Chad Gable (with Otis) -Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) -WWE 24/7 Champion...
Comcast Shuts Down G4 TV Network For A Second Time, Xavier Woods Responds
Deadline is reporting that Comcast is once again shutting down G4, just under a year after it brought back the gaming network for a second time. The report notes the reason Comcast shutdown the network for a second time is because there was has not been enough interest in the revived version of the network.
WWE Superstar to appear on upcoming episode of “Chucky”
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on the Wednesday, October 26 episode of the USA Network series “Chucky”. The series is a continuation/spinoff of the Child’s Play horror films.
Former AEW star backstage at recent NXT live events
According to Fightful Select, former NXT and AEW star Bobby Fish has been backstage at recent NXT live events. The report notes Fish was brought in as a talent coach. It is also being said he is still on very good terms with WWE. Following his release from AEW, at...
Preliminary Ratings For WWE SmackDown 10/14/22 Episode
The preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, on FOX. According to Spoiler TV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.129 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a...
Saraya confirms she did to talk to WWE before signing with AEW
During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Saraya confirmed she did talk to Paul Levesque before signing with AEW did consider returning to WWE. She said that Levesque thought it was her decision to leave as he was not present at the time her contract was not renewed by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.
WWE Superstar appears on Sunday’s NBC Sports Soccer
WWE Superstar Sheamus appeared on NBC Sports Soccer Sunday morning, hyping up his favorite team – Liverpool FC. He even got physical as well.
Tag Team Match Added To Monday’s WWE Raw
Last Monday, the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) made their return to WWE Raw to help AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, & Damian Priest). Gallows & Anderson were released by WWE back on April 2020. Since the Good...
WWE Superstar moves from Raw to SmackDown, becomes the No. 1 contender to the IC Title
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has officially moved from Raw to SmackDown. Mysterio became the new number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship, by defeating Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Sheamus in a fatal four-way match on Friday’s night’s episode. The finish saw Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Brawling Brutes all battling to the back. Inside the ring, Mysterio hit Ricochet with the 619 for the three count.
Tag Team Title Match and more announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown
The following has been announced for next Friday night’s WWE SmackDown. -WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Dakota Kai w/Bayley) (c) to defend against Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi. -Logan Paul returns to build up his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE...
Current lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite and special live Rampage
Below is the current lineup for next week’s special Tuesday night Dynamite and the special live Rampage that will air next Friday night. -AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page. -Interim AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm defends against Hikaru Shida. -AEW Trios Championship Match:...
Update on WWE content on Hulu
WWE content on Hulu again has an expiration date. Most of the WWE content that is older than one month appears to have expiration dates within the next 10 days. However, newer episodes of SmackDown going back three weeks have no expiration dates. WWE and Hulu have not yet commented...
Brock Lesnar, U.S. Title Match and more set for Monday’s WWE Raw
The following has been announced for this Monday’s WWE Raw, which will air live on the USA Network, and emanate from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. -United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins to defend against Matt Riddle. -Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. If Lumis wins, he earns...
