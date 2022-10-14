ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Shroud baffled by Overwatch 2 loss caused by clueless teammate

Twitch streamer and FPS legend Shroud was baffled when his Overwatch 2 teammate had no idea how to play the game, causing his team to lose the match. Although Shroud is one of the greatest FPS players of all time, even he cannot carry some of the clueless teammates that Overwatch 2 pairs him with during his ranked matches.
Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches

Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
NAVI reportedly paid $500,000 for FPX Valorant players and coach

Multiple reports have said that NAVI are set to sign four players from FunPlus Phoenix’s Valorant roster, the latest of which claims that the Ukrainian organization has paid $500,000 in buyouts for the roster. The FunPlus Phoenix roster that won VCT Masters Copenhagen has been linked with NAVI in...
TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”

TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.
FIFA 23 Out of Position promo leaks: Start date & everything we know

FIFA 23’s next Ultimate Team promo will be called “Out of Position,” according to leakers. Electronic Arts has spoiled FIFA 23 players with a healthy dose of promo content in the game’s first few weeks. Everything started with Ones to Watch, followed by Road to The...
Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players

Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game. Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though. On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server...
Pokemon Go player calls out Niantic as Elite Raid eggs ruin Community Day

Pokemon Go players are furious following the announcement of Elite Raid battles, with many areas unable to spawn Litwick Community Day Lampent Raids thanks to the 24-hour timers. Pokemon Go players have expressed much-needed excitement over the spooky Litwick Community Day happening October 15, 2022, from 2 PM through 5...
EA finally respond to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Hero pack error

EA have finally broken their silence regarding the mistakenly released FIFA 23 Ultimate Team guaranteed Hero Packs which temporarily crashed the FUT market on October 8. The mistaken release of a tradeable, guaranteed FUT Hero pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been a major topic in recent days. Although...
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen is female representation in gaming done right

Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen, and the game’s generally diverse hero roster, are inspiring inclusions and an example of just how far the gaming space has come in regards to nuanced and fully-realized female representation and diversity in their characters. As a queer female-identifying gamer, finding video game characters...
VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it

A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play: expected release, ranks & more

Modern Warfare 2’s release is rapidly approaching and fans want to know about the CoD instalment’s Ranked mode. A lot remains unclear, but we’ve had some details regarding Ranks and a potential release date. Here’s everything we know. The release of any new Call of Duty...
