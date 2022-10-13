ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts rookie WR Alec Pierce shining on contested catches

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeER9_0iYO0lNn00

The Indianapolis Colts went into the 2022 NFL draft needing to find a quality No. 2 wide receiver to help take pressure off Michael Pittman Jr., and it looks like they’ve landed a stud in Alec Pierce.

The second-round pick out of Cincinnati already looks like a gem, showing big-play ability down the field, but also excelling on short and intermediate routes.

Pierce has been particularly effective in contested-catch situations, leading all NFL rookies with six contested catches through the first five weeks of the season.

While opposing defenses are busy trying to slow down Pittman, it looks like Matt Ryan has another target he can rely on, even when he’s covered.

