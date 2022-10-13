ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores 1st career NFL TD

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mz96D_0iYNzsoz00

Less than two months after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown Thursday night.

Robinson, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, made a swift recovery from his injuries, and returned to the team in Week 5. Thursday night, he found the end zone for the first time in his career, giving the Commanders the lead halfway through the fourth quarter.

What a moment for Robinson, and likely the first of many triumphant trips to the end zone.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
hypebeast.com

Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son To Represent His BRADY™ Apparel Brand

With the current NFL game season underway, 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has his hands full – both on and off the field. As he seeks to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory this season, he’s also pulling double duty as co-founder of his namesake BRADY™ clothing company, and mentor to his new brand ambassador signee, Shedeur Sanders.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on being kicked out of game: 'I was confused'

Robbie Anderson just wants to help the Carolina Panthers win. But he can’t do that if he’s not on the field. The seventh-year wideout, who got into a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey and was eventually sent to the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, made that argument following the team’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. When asked why he was so openly frustrated during the Week 6 outing, Anderson said he wasn’t expecting to be taken out on third down attempts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy