Read full article on original website
Related
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Falls at Utah Valley
OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team saw their two-match win streak come to an end after falling 2-0 to the Utah Valley University (UVU) Wolverines on Saturday at Clyde Field. The Vaqueros (4-6-3, 2-3-1 WAC) and the Wolverines (4-5-1, 2-2-0...
goutrgv.com
Men's Golf Set to Tee It Up at Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate on Monday
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team is back on the course as they are set to compete at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate, hosted by New Mexico State, starting on Monday at NMSU Course. The 54-hole event will feature 36...
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Drops Match at Seattle U
SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team fell 5-0 to the Seattle University Redhawks on Saturday at Championship Field. The first 20 minutes was a back-and-forth contest, but it was the Redhawks (8-5-2, 5-1-1 WAC) who got the scoring started. Hailee...
goutrgv.com
Men's Tennis Finishes 'Positive' Run at ITA Texas Regional
WACO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team finished its run at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Texas Regional Championships on Saturday at Baylor's Hurd Tennis Center. Sophomore Borna Devald battled Rice's Haoyuan Huang in the Singles Main Draw Round of 32. Devald won...
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Visits Utah Valley on Saturday in Final Road Match of the Season
OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (4-5-3, 2-2-1 WAC) is set for their last road match of the regular season when the face the Utah Valley University Wolverines (3-5-1, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Clyde Field. The...
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Set for WAC Matchup at Seattle U on Saturday
SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-9-3, 0-4-3 WAC) is set to take on the Seattle University Redhawks (7-5-2, 4-1-1 WAC), who are on a three-match win streak, on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Championship Field. This is the second...
goutrgv.com
Cross Country Men Win South Texas Showdown, UTRGV Sets Seven Personal Records at Arturo Barrios Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros cross country teams set a combined seven personal records at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course and the men's team defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the South Texas Showdown presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union.
goutrgv.com
Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
KRGV
PSJA football player returns home after serious head injury during football game
A Pharr-San Juan Alamo football player is back home after a long recovery and two months in the hospital. Aaron Bazan, 14, took a series of hits during a football game in September. "My heart is filled with joy, because he's home," Dania Reyes, mother of Aaron Bazan said. Reyes...
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park ranks in top 5 of Texas zoo and safari experiences
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos was ranked among the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas, according to Austin Fit Magazine. The magazine said Fragile Planet is focused on hands-on work with animals, which serves as inspiration for its amphibian conservation breeding project and its junior […]
Tejano legend Bobby Pulido never planned to be a singer
A huge part of the Hispanic culture is music, and across South Texas, one of the most popular genres is Tejano music.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Vela: We are 3,200 nurses short in the RGV and the number is rising
WESLACO, Texas – Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Health System, says the Rio Grande Valley is officially 3,200 nurses short of requirement. And he expects the number to increase. Vela was a panelist at a recent conference hosted by RGV LEAD. It was titled “State of Education &...
Authorities search for missing Edinburg man
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees
Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
How the GOP in the Rio Grande Valley is using faith to draw in Latino voters
Peppered among the lush green oak and palm trees of the Rio Grande Valley, a mostly Hispanic region along the U.S.-Mexico border that has voted solidly Democratic, there are Republican outposts popping up.The Hidalgo County GOP headquarters was busy on the mid-September day when CBS News knocked on its doors in McAllen, Texas. The foyer was filled with candidate signs and stickers from a slate of Republican candidates. Inside, Hidalgo County GOP Chair Adrienne Pena-Garza was running a phone bank for GOP candidates – something she says was unheard of just a few election cycles ago."Family, faith and freedom. I...
KRGV
Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case
More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
‘Playing with handgun’: Woman shot and killed brother, Edinburg police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman shot and killed her brother late Saturday night while “allegedly playing” with a gun, police said. According to the Edinburg Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday at the 1600 block of Tampa Street after receiving a call that a man had been […]
Brownsville celebrates opening of West Rail Trail, estimated $7.2M pedestrian project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system. City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville. The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
WATCH: Vela-McAllen Hype Video
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Comments / 0