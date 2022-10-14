ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Falls at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team saw their two-match win streak come to an end after falling 2-0 to the Utah Valley University (UVU) Wolverines on Saturday at Clyde Field. The Vaqueros (4-6-3, 2-3-1 WAC) and the Wolverines (4-5-1, 2-2-0...
OREM, UT
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Drops Match at Seattle U

SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team fell 5-0 to the Seattle University Redhawks on Saturday at Championship Field. The first 20 minutes was a back-and-forth contest, but it was the Redhawks (8-5-2, 5-1-1 WAC) who got the scoring started. Hailee...
SEATTLE, WA
goutrgv.com

Men's Tennis Finishes 'Positive' Run at ITA Texas Regional

WACO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team finished its run at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Texas Regional Championships on Saturday at Baylor's Hurd Tennis Center. Sophomore Borna Devald battled Rice's Haoyuan Huang in the Singles Main Draw Round of 32. Devald won...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Set for WAC Matchup at Seattle U on Saturday

SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-9-3, 0-4-3 WAC) is set to take on the Seattle University Redhawks (7-5-2, 4-1-1 WAC), who are on a three-match win streak, on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Championship Field. This is the second...
SEATTLE, WA
goutrgv.com

Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities search for missing Edinburg man

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
EDINBURG, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees

Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
MCALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

How the GOP in the Rio Grande Valley is using faith to draw in Latino voters

Peppered among the lush green oak and palm trees of the Rio Grande Valley, a mostly Hispanic region along the U.S.-Mexico border that has voted solidly Democratic, there are Republican outposts popping up.The Hidalgo County GOP headquarters was busy on the mid-September day when CBS News knocked on its doors in McAllen, Texas. The foyer was filled with candidate signs and stickers from a slate of Republican candidates. Inside, Hidalgo County GOP Chair Adrienne Pena-Garza was running a phone bank for GOP candidates – something she says was unheard of just a few election cycles ago."Family, faith and freedom. I...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case

More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

WATCH: Vela-McAllen Hype Video

MCALLEN, TX

