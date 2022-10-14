Read full article on original website
Mary Frances Busch
Mary Frances Busch, 92, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Carthage. Mary was born October 19, 1929, in Carthage, Missouri, the daughter of the late Lewis K. Cortez and Leta M. (Irwin) Cortez. She was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School in Carthage, and later attended Joplin Junior College. She married Lewis Oliver Busch, and to this union, two children were born; they later divorced. She was the property manager at Highland Acres Apartments in Carthage until her retirement. She worked as the assistant office manager at Deerfield Apartments and as an office assistant at the Carthage Jr. and Sr. High School. She also worked for the late Bob and Doris Knell. Mary was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Carthage. Mary loved to travel with her daughter and their special North Carolina friends. She enjoyed sports. And she always loved spending time with her family.
Dr. Barbra Schantz Louis
Dr. Barbra Schantz Louis, 81, of Carthage, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. Barbra was born on November 26, 1940, in Dover, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Henry and Priscilla (Schantz) Louis. Barbra earned her Doctorate in Adult Education from Rutgers University. She was the Dean of Adult and Continuing Education at Santa Barbara City College. She was a Unitarian Universalist by faith and an active member of the Alpine, California Kiwanis and Soroptimist Clubs.
State Rep. Cody Smith receives public utilities award
COLUMBIA, Mo. – A multi-state organization of municipal utilities has honored State Representative Cody Smith with its Richard E. Malon Public Service Award. The award, presented by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), recognizes a publicly elected or appointed official whose activities have furthered the objectives of municipal utilities, making contributions that have lasting impact in the field.
