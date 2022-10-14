Read full article on original website
Related
carthagenewsonline.com
Dr. Barbra Schantz Louis
Dr. Barbra Schantz Louis, 81, of Carthage, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. Barbra was born on November 26, 1940, in Dover, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Henry and Priscilla (Schantz) Louis. Barbra earned her Doctorate in Adult Education from Rutgers University. She was the Dean of Adult and Continuing Education at Santa Barbara City College. She was a Unitarian Universalist by faith and an active member of the Alpine, California Kiwanis and Soroptimist Clubs.
carthagenewsonline.com
State Rep. Cody Smith receives public utilities award
COLUMBIA, Mo. – A multi-state organization of municipal utilities has honored State Representative Cody Smith with its Richard E. Malon Public Service Award. The award, presented by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), recognizes a publicly elected or appointed official whose activities have furthered the objectives of municipal utilities, making contributions that have lasting impact in the field.
Comments / 0