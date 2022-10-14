Dr. Barbra Schantz Louis, 81, of Carthage, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. Barbra was born on November 26, 1940, in Dover, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Henry and Priscilla (Schantz) Louis. Barbra earned her Doctorate in Adult Education from Rutgers University. She was the Dean of Adult and Continuing Education at Santa Barbara City College. She was a Unitarian Universalist by faith and an active member of the Alpine, California Kiwanis and Soroptimist Clubs.

