Terrapins Sweep #9 Boilermakers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) were upended by the Maryland Terrapins (12-8, 3-5 Big Ten) in three sets 22-25, 19-25, 23-25. The Boilermakers were within reach of pushing the match to a fourth set with a 21-15 lead in the third game, but nation's leader in blocks contained Purdue in the final stretch, recording three blocks in the process of the squad's run to take the match.
Purdue Looks to Keep Golden Boot vs. IU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Golden Boot Trophy is on the line as the Purdue soccer team faces in-state foe Indiana at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16, at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The rivalry match will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, as the Boilermakers...
Labrador's Run Ends in ITA Regional Quarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Redshirt sophomore Daniel Labrador saw his run at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional come to an end Saturday in the quarterfinals of the singles draw. After starting his Purdue career with four impressive victories to reach the quarterfinals, Labrador squared off with Louisville's Fabien Salle with a spot to the semifinals on the line.
Springboard Sweep Highlights Final Day at Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Sophie McAfee and Jordan Rzepka teamed up to sweep the springboard diving events Saturday, highlighting the final day of action at Purdue swimming & diving's season-opening two-day dual meet at Missouri. Final Team Scores. • Women: Missouri 206.5, Purdue 139.5. • Men: #18 Missouri 233, Purdue...
