WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) were upended by the Maryland Terrapins (12-8, 3-5 Big Ten) in three sets 22-25, 19-25, 23-25. The Boilermakers were within reach of pushing the match to a fourth set with a 21-15 lead in the third game, but nation's leader in blocks contained Purdue in the final stretch, recording three blocks in the process of the squad's run to take the match.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO