National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
rochesteralist.com
Delicious Food and More Reasons Good Smoke BBQ is Awesome
Good Smoke BBQ ♥ 135 West Commercial Street, East Rochester, NY (585) 203-1576. If you’re like me, good food is often on your mind. You have a list in your head of restaurants you like to go, and places you want to check out next. If it is not already there, Good Smoke BBQ should be on your list. Catapulting to the top of the list of reasons is the food is delicious. I’m talking absolutely delicious. The grill masters have won over 600 awards in bbq competitions across the country. So let’s start with their award winning delicious food.
westsidenewsny.com
Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory
Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
websterontheweb.com
A quick Mrs. Claus update
I had the opportunity to check in with Florence Kinney several days ago. You know her from my blog as “Mrs. Claus,” who every year purchases thousands of gifts (mostly with her own money) to deliver to children all over the Rochester area. After 32 years of doing this, she’s nearing the incredible goal of 100,000 gifts given.
westsidenewsny.com
OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience
Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
AdWeek
Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
Rochester pumpkin carver back on Food Network
“I always like to be different,” Bierton says. “I love doing different things that no one is doing.”
Molina Healthcare and Big Daddy BBQ provided hot meals for the homeless
Both Molina Healthcare and First Genesis Baptist Church said they hope to do more events like this.
13 WHAM
Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church
Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in East Rochester
Winning numbers mean the lucky winner get more than $12,000.
westsidenewsny.com
2022 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced
Twelve images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along with 12 honorable mentions. Winners hail from across the Canalway Corridor and remind everyone that the NYS Canal System is a state and national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.
westsidenewsny.com
More people now eligible to give blood
The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
newyorkalmanack.com
Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights
In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
Kodak hiring film technicians, citing increase in demand
No, Kodachrome will not be coming back.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester. “We’re going to treat those two business […]
RPD: Rite Aid on Portland Ave. robbed at gunpoint
Officers said that there was at least one armed suspect in the robbery, who fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Peters Leaving WROC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?
The city of Rochester has a more lovely and cheerful morning because of Ally Peters. The talented morning anchor at News 8 WROC knows no bounds. And her personality shone right through the screen. After nearly two fruitful years and countless laughs, Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. Understandably, many people had questions regarding her departure. They are especially interested in where the news anchor is going and if she will also have to leave Rochester. Here’s what the award-winning journalist had to say about leaving WROC-TV.
