AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
EUR/CHF Extends Weekly Declines After Finding Resistance

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday extended the current weekly declines to trade below 0.9685 after finding strong trendline resistance at 0.9712. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
EUR/USD Finds Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back from the current weekly highs. The currency pair now appears to be pinned at around 0.9725, down from 0.9811. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart....
Bitcoin Pulls Back Off 3-Week Highs to Trade at $19,592

The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines towards $19,345 after pulling back off current 3-week highs of about $20,487 earlier in the week. The pioneer cryptocurrency continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD made a late rebound on Friday, climbing to the...
GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
EUR/USD Recovers From a Two-Week Low to Go Toward 0.9700.

The EUR/USD pair is flat around 0.9700 because markets are paying attention to what is happening in the US. The goal of the FOMC Meeting Minutes is to explain the latest Fed monetary policy decision and those that will come in the future. Before Thursday’s inflation data, the paper may not have much of an effect.
AUD/USD Falls Below 0.6200 After Pullback

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to trade below 0.6200 after falling off the session highs of about 0.6350. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result,...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 12, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar holding out near the high as traders are awaiting the release of U.S inflation data. There is no bearish indication and the index is getting near the previous swing high. If the index manages to print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish correction toward 110.00 might be another chance for traders to add long positions in the U.S dollar.
NZD/USD Bulls Reappear And Aim For 0.5650

NZD/USD is recovering from a 30-month low and is now trading 0.2% higher, but the market is still weak because of the holiday. Since NZD/USD was at 0.5592, it has gone up to 0.5616. The mixed Nonfarm Payrolls data was good for the dollar and US interest rates, but it...
EUR/NZD Range Resistance at 1.7450 to Hold?

EURNZD has been trading inside a range, finding support at the 1.7130 area and resistance near the 1.7450 minor psychological mark. The top of the range is currently being tested, and technical indicators are pointing to another move down. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA for now, reflecting...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 10, 2022

Stock futures under bearish pressure as the market await inflation data. The stock futures are slightly lower at the current time after the previous week’s failed bullish bounce movement. The market might continue trading under bearish pressure until the inflation data is released this week. If inflation numbers continue to cool then we might see a rally in the stock market. However, traders also will focus on the earnings season this month to gauge how the company fare after the latest consecutive interest-rate hike by the Fed.
