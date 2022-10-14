USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar holding out near the high as traders are awaiting the release of U.S inflation data. There is no bearish indication and the index is getting near the previous swing high. If the index manages to print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish correction toward 110.00 might be another chance for traders to add long positions in the U.S dollar.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO