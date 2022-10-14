Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs warns UK set for ‘more significant’ recession after Truss tax U-turn
Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Britain’s recession to be more than twice as deep as previously expected after Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax. The investment bank said rising interest rates will also play a part in the downturn though it expects...
USD/CAD Reaffirms Weekly High at 1.3800 as Hawkish Fed Bets Battle Rebounding Oil
During Tuesday’s Asian session, USD/CAD goes above 1.3800 for the first time in a week. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks higher yields, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices does not affect the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil prices go up by 0.5 percent to $90.30,...
New UK Treasury chief to aims to calm markets with statement
LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief will announce details of his tax and spending plans Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule, in a bid to calm markets roiled by the government’s economic policies. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to ditch more...
Sterling rebounds on UK fiscal policy U-turn; yen struggles
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Monday following British Prime Minister Liz Truss's partial reversal of her government's economic plan, while the yen was pinned near a 32-year low as markets awaited signs of intervention from Japanese authorities.
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Fed seen driving interest-rates higher as inflation sears
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen delivering another large interest-rate hike in three weeks' time and further rises this year and early next, after a government report showed inflation was stubbornly hot last month despite a historically fast pace of monetary policy tightening so far this year.
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632
EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings [nL1N31F0C1][nL8N31F45J], with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low. Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD...
Bank of England chief warns of fresh interest rate hike
The governor of the Bank of England has warned interest rates may need to rise by more than previously expected. Speaking in Washington, Andrew Bailey said "inflationary pressures" meant a "stronger response" could be needed from the Bank than thought in August. The next rate rise decision is on 3...
UK borrowing costs fall and pound rallies as Hunt brings forward tax and spending plans – business live
New chancellor prepares to anounce measures to support fiscal sustainability in attempt to calm volatile markets; pound gains a cent and gilt yields drop
GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
US stocks rebound after disappointing inflation data
Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session with strong gains Thursday following disappointing inflation data, while the pound rallied and the yen hit a new multi-decade low. The Japanese yen on Thursday also hit its lowest level against the dollar since 1990 after the US inflation data, a reflection of the gulf between the US and Japanese central banks in monetary policy.
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
US Dollar Index Rallies Towards 112.750 After Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar currency index on Friday extended gains to trade at about 112.747 after bouncing off 110.063 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
USD/JPY Bears Eye a Rise, While Bulls Watch Elevated US CPI
The USD/JPY spent most of Wednesday trading below the lows of the bull cycle, stalling around the FOMC minutes, which didn’t hurt the bullish trend. The USD/JPY will be between 146.66 and 146.91 when Tokyo opens. On Wednesday, the US dollar reached its highest level against the yen in...
