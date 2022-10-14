ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WGAU

New UK Treasury chief to aims to calm markets with statement

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief will announce details of his tax and spending plans Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule, in a bid to calm markets roiled by the government’s economic policies. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to ditch more...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sterling rebounds on UK fiscal policy U-turn; yen struggles

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Monday following British Prime Minister Liz Truss's partial reversal of her government's economic plan, while the yen was pinned near a 32-year low as markets awaited signs of intervention from Japanese authorities.
MARKETS
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed seen driving interest-rates higher as inflation sears

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen delivering another large interest-rate hike in three weeks' time and further rises this year and early next, after a government report showed inflation was stubbornly hot last month despite a historically fast pace of monetary policy tightening so far this year.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632

EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings [nL1N31F0C1][nL8N31F45J], with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low. Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
BBC

Bank of England chief warns of fresh interest rate hike

The governor of the Bank of England has warned interest rates may need to rise by more than previously expected. Speaking in Washington, Andrew Bailey said "inflationary pressures" meant a "stronger response" could be needed from the Bank than thought in August. The next rate rise decision is on 3...
ECONOMY
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
MARKETS
WREG

US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
BUSINESS
AFP

US stocks rebound after disappointing inflation data

Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session with strong gains Thursday following disappointing inflation data, while the pound rallied and the yen hit a new multi-decade low. The Japanese yen on Thursday also hit its lowest level against the dollar since 1990 after the US inflation data, a reflection of the gulf between the US and Japanese central banks in monetary policy.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

