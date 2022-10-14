Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Koduri honored as a top Nebraska Medicaid health care provider
LINCOLN — Great Plains Health’s chief medical officer is one of four winners of 2022 Nebraska Medicaid Provider awards. Dr. Narayana Koduri, who has held his post at the North Platte regional hospital since 2012, received his award from Gov. Pete Ricketts Thursday at a State Capitol ceremony.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: NPCC team 'intimidated' girls, parent says
On Sunday, Oct. 2, North Platte Community College softball coaches Janelle Higgins and Erin Renwick, accompanied by the NPCC Lady Knights softball team, attempted to bully and intimidate a 14U softball team composed of girls ages 11 to 13. A woman, who has no affiliation with the college, approached our...
Kearney Hub
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
North Platte Telegraph
Recreation themes set for back-to-back NP council meetings this week
North Platte City Council members will meet on consecutive evenings Monday and Tuesday, with community recreation matters directly or indirectly on the table both times. A nonvoting work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday will feature presentations on a planned seasonal ice rink in Centennial Park and a bicycle motocross track proposed but sidetracked four years ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
knopnews2.com
Amanda Knox comes to North Platte to share her story
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Amanda Knox came to North Platte Thursday, to share her story about what happened to her 15 years ago for the Town Hall Lecture Series. Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she says she didn’t commit. The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed, and harassed by the media.
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow
Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters. As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
knopnews2.com
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
North Platte Telegraph
Jazzy Knights to perform at Espresso Shop
North Platte Community College’s jazz band is inviting the public to a free concert in downtown North Platte Thursday. The Jazzy Knights will perform from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. outside the Espresso Shop by Caravan, 408 N. Chestnut St. Musical selections will include “Oye Como Va” by Santana and...
North Platte Telegraph
Interstate 80 rolling closures scheduled for overhead sign installation
Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation along with Nebraska State Patrol will be conducting rolling closures on Interstate 80 for construction near Sutherland. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning about 10 p.m. Thursday . Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher |...
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 16
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
