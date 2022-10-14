Read full article on original website
Related
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
USD/CAD Reaffirms Weekly High at 1.3800 as Hawkish Fed Bets Battle Rebounding Oil
During Tuesday’s Asian session, USD/CAD goes above 1.3800 for the first time in a week. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks higher yields, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices does not affect the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil prices go up by 0.5 percent to $90.30,...
EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Posts Weekly Gain As Markets Tank on September Jobs Report
The US dollar recorded modest gains to end the wild trading week, buoyed by cratering financial markets amid a decent September jobs report. Despite the decline earlier in the week, the greenback rebounded and enjoyed a weekly gain. Put simply, a good jobs report was bad news for investors. According...
Gold Extends Declines to Trade Below 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current 5-week highs of about $1,730. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have...
EUR/CHF Extends Weekly Declines After Finding Resistance
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday extended the current weekly declines to trade below 0.9685 after finding strong trendline resistance at 0.9712. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
USD/CAD Rallies Above the 100-Hour MA After US Retail Sales Data
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now rallied to trade at about 1.3881 up from the session lows of about 1.3741. The currency pair appears to be trading within an...
USD/CAD Bears on the Move, Aiming for a Run to Last Week’s Lows
Even though Thursday’s inflation numbers were very high, USD/CAD currency pair bears are back in charge because US dollar longs are under pressure. A rise in oil prices helps the loonie in the late afternoon when Wall Street traders are willing to take more risks. When the price is below last week’s highs near 1.3850, a top-down analysis suggests that the price will go down.
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
Bitcoin Pulls Back Off 3-Week Highs to Trade at $19,592
The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines towards $19,345 after pulling back off current 3-week highs of about $20,487 earlier in the week. The pioneer cryptocurrency continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD made a late rebound on Friday, climbing to the...
USD/JPY Bears Eye a Rise, While Bulls Watch Elevated US CPI
The USD/JPY spent most of Wednesday trading below the lows of the bull cycle, stalling around the FOMC minutes, which didn’t hurt the bullish trend. The USD/JPY will be between 146.66 and 146.91 when Tokyo opens. On Wednesday, the US dollar reached its highest level against the yen in...
EUR/USD Recovers From a Two-Week Low to Go Toward 0.9700.
The EUR/USD pair is flat around 0.9700 because markets are paying attention to what is happening in the US. The goal of the FOMC Meeting Minutes is to explain the latest Fed monetary policy decision and those that will come in the future. Before Thursday’s inflation data, the paper may not have much of an effect.
EUR/USD Finds Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back from the current weekly highs. The currency pair now appears to be pinned at around 0.9725, down from 0.9811. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart....
As Risk-Off Sentiment Fades, GBP/USD Has Seen Decent Buying Demand Around 1.1020
The GBP/USD pair has gone back up after falling below 1.1019 in Tokyo. The cable has recovered to about 1.1100 and is expected to keep going up because people are more willing to take risks. S&P500 futures are green after solid demand. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is hovering around...
EUR/CHF Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at About 0.9759
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9740 to surgery above 0.9759 after the latest round of data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. However, the pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 10, 2022
Stock futures under bearish pressure as the market await inflation data. The stock futures are slightly lower at the current time after the previous week’s failed bullish bounce movement. The market might continue trading under bearish pressure until the inflation data is released this week. If inflation numbers continue to cool then we might see a rally in the stock market. However, traders also will focus on the earnings season this month to gauge how the company fare after the latest consecutive interest-rate hike by the Fed.
NZD/USD Bulls Reappear And Aim For 0.5650
NZD/USD is recovering from a 30-month low and is now trading 0.2% higher, but the market is still weak because of the holiday. Since NZD/USD was at 0.5592, it has gone up to 0.5616. The mixed Nonfarm Payrolls data was good for the dollar and US interest rates, but it...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 12, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar holding out near the high as traders are awaiting the release of U.S inflation data. There is no bearish indication and the index is getting near the previous swing high. If the index manages to print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish correction toward 110.00 might be another chance for traders to add long positions in the U.S dollar.
FXDailyReport.com
616
Followers
7K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0