WATCH: Commanders QB Carson Wentz levels Bears LB Roquan Smith with a block

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It’s been another putrid night for the Washington Commanders offense on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

With the Commanders trailing 7-6 early in the fourth quarter, a Tress Way punt bounced off the head and shoulders of Chicago return man Velus Jones. Fortunately for Washington, rookie cornerback Christian Holmes was there to pounce on the ball, giving the Commanders a first and goal inside of the Chicago 10-yard line.

On first down, quarterback Carson Wentz hands off the football to rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. who runs left and looks like he could lose yardage on the play.

Not so fast.

Wentz enters the fray, locates Bears All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith and levels him, and Robinson ends up gaining five yards on the play.

Check it out.

