Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

CONNECTICUT, USA — We're inching closer and closer to Halloween, and this weekend there are plenty of things to do around the state to keep that spooky spirit going!. Looking for some classic ghost stories, head to Nathan Hale Homestead starting Thursday for their Things That Go Bump in the Night tour! Special candlelit tours will take you around the property and into the house, all the way up to the dark, shadowy attic as you hear traditional, long-standing Homestead ghost stories and staff members’ spooky encounters! The Nathan Hale Homestead ghost stories were even featured on the TV show Ghost Hunters. Tours run Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28. Learn more here.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO