Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

3-8-6-2, WB: 6

(three, eight, six, two; WB: six)

