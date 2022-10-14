Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
#16 Regis downs Chadron State in three sets
CHADRON, Neb. -- October 16, 2022 -- The Chadron State volleyball team dropped its sixth straight match on Sunday to #16 Regis in three sets, (18-25, 19-25, 18-25) at the Chicoine Center. The Eagles record drops to 8-13 overall, and 5-7 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Eagles jumped...
News Channel Nebraska
Hay Springs claims Panhandle Conference Tournament title
The Hay Springs Lady Hawks capped a weekend of volleyball action with a Panhandle Conference title. The number two seeded Hawks went 2-0 to win the title Saturday in Edgemont. They faced Edgemont in the battle for the championship after defeating Hemingford in the semi-finals. After dropping the first set to the Moguls 25-19, Hay Springs fought back and won the next two sets over Edgemont 25-17, 25-20.
northeastnebraskanews.us
Hall of Fame for Randolph alum
CHADRON - Chadron State football will induct a new class of Hall of Famers and one of them hails from Randolph. Layne Sievers, who graduated from Randolph in 2000, finished a decorated career with the Cardinals and matriculated to Chadron State in the fall of that year, ultimately redshirting. Then...
Car struck by BNSF train in Box Butte County
On Oct. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. a vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Box Butte County south of Berea. "A Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Highway 385, at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 2, north of Alliance," Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. "The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field, crossed Highway 2, and came to a stop on the train tracks parallel to Highway 2. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was struck by a train."
Panhandle police activity, Oct. 6 - Oct. 12
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
