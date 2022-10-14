The oven has always been at the heart of this kitchen. The glow from its glass door fills the space with a sense of warmth and hospitality. There are opportunities an oven can provide that are different from cooking over a naked flame, the roasty-toasty-crusty elements that make baking and roasting so welcome at the table and unlike anything you can produce with a pan on the hob. That said, we have to think carefully about how often we switch on the oven and for how long we use it.

