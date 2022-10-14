Read full article on original website
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
Gerrit Cole shines, Yankees top Guardians to force Game 5
As Clay Holmes warmed up, Gerrit Cole emptied the tank and blew a 98-mph fastball past pinch hitter Will Brennan for the final out of the seventh inning. Cole's 110th and final pitch of a clutch postseason start also prompted the right-hander to shout, "Let's Go" and pump his fist as he walked off the mound.
Five-run inning propels Padres to NLDS win over Dodgers
Forty minutes after the last out, as San Diego Padres players were celebrating on the field in front of their fans, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was finishing a very difficult postgame media session. "The shock factor is very high," Roberts said. "Disappointment is very high. It's crushing ......
Fans energized after Phillies beat Braves 9-1
PHILADELPHIA - "It's a good time to be a Philly fan right now," said Justin Young. The Phillies didn't just beat the Braves in the first home playoff game in over a decade. They won in a rout. The fans got to savor a big win delivered by Harper, Hoskins, Nola, and company.
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
Cleveland leads series 2-1
E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 27, Cleveland 54. 2B_Cabrera, Arias, Ramírez 2, Kwan, Giménez, J.Naylor. HR_Bader 2, Rizzo, Cabrera, Stanton, Judge, Kwan, Rosario. RBIs_Bader 2, Rizzo 2, Cabrera 2, Stanton 2, Judge 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Giménez, Rosario 2, J.Naylor 2, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Locastro, Giménez, Rosario. SF_Trevino.
Philadelphia Phillies-San Diego Padres: NLCS schedule, tickets, how to watch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- Red October continues. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS. It's the first time the Phillies have reached the NLCS since 2010. Here's the schedule: Game 1: Phillies @ Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1Game 2: Phillies @ Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on FOX/FS1Game 3: Padres @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. on FS1Game 4: Padres @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. on FOXGame 5: Padres @ Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m....
Report: MLB sets one-year qualifying offer at $19.65M
MLB will set its one-year qualifying offer for free agents at $19.65 million for the upcoming offseason, the New York Post reported. The amount, which is the average of the top 125 salaries across the major leagues, can be offered by teams to their own free agents provided that player has not been given a qualifying offer previously.
