PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- Red October continues. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS. It's the first time the Phillies have reached the NLCS since 2010. Here's the schedule: Game 1: Phillies @ Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1Game 2: Phillies @ Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on FOX/FS1Game 3: Padres @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. on FS1Game 4: Padres @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. on FOXGame 5: Padres @ Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO