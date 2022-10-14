Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Navarre Fairless triggers avalanche over Wooster Triway
Navarre Fairless' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-21 win over Wooster Triway in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 21-0 lead over Wooster Triway.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover explodes past Uniontown Green
North Canton Hoover scored early and often to roll over Uniontown Green 50-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-13 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Jackson snatches victory over Canton Central Catholic
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Massillon Jackson nipped Canton Central Catholic 21-14 at Massillon Jackson High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Canton Central Catholic started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Massillon Jackson at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
