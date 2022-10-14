Read full article on original website
Terrell
2d ago
Telling the truth, keep spending on things like the Inflation reduction act and having a war on oil, of course inflation is rampant and the Democrats are in total control. To victor goes the spoils, this is all on democrats who are in power. I’m a recovering Democrat, but also far from a Republican, but this go around we need big change from who is in control.
East County PAC Agrees to Quit Sending Mailers Decried by Dems as Misleading
Local Democrats have been denouncing campaign mailers that depict Republican-endorsed candidates as Democratic-backed progressives in Carlsbad, La Mesa and elsewhere. Now the political action committee under fire — amid threat of a lawsuit — has agreed to cease and desist. “Representatives of Citizens for a Better East County...
kusi.com
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
kusi.com
Measure D empowers city to prioritize hiring Veterans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure D will protect state infrastructure funding by allowing the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements on construction projects. “CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass.
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
NBC San Diego
California's 10,000 Miles of ‘Internet for All' Cable Gets Start in Poway
Construction began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide high-speed internet service options to everyone in the state. "California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're...
Voiceof San Diego
Labor Leader: Supporting SDSU West Was a ‘Big Mistake’
Earlier this year, we wrote about a dispute between San Diego State University and several of San Diego’s labor unions, in which union leaders claimed the university had failed to deliver promises it made to them during the campaign for Measure G, the ballot measure that mandated the city to sell the land to SDSU.
ucsd.edu
Statement Regarding Professor Who Made Offensive and Hurtful Comments
UC San Diego officials were recently made aware of offensive and hurtful comments that a professor made in a chemistry class when video of the comments was posted to social media. At that time, the professor was engaged about his comments, and it was made clear to him that they do not reflect our community values of inclusivity and respect. The professor has since apologized to the students and will be doing so to others involved.
Martinez, Hemmerling face off in San Diego County sheriff race
Kelly Martinez and John Hemmerling are vying to become San Diego County’s next sheriff.
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
San Diego County schools, businesses, government agencies to all join in Quake Drill
SAN DIEGO — People in government offices, businesses and schools throughout San Diego County this week will stop everything for a minute to "drop, cover and hold on" during a statewide earthquake preparedness drill, now in its 14th year. The Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20...
kusi.com
San Diego Unified asks voters to approve school bond Measure U
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since 2008 the San Diego Unified School Board has asked voters to approve a series of school bond measures that would help build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten classes and improve school security. In November, Measure U will propose funds to pay...
NBC San Diego
Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools
As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
La Jolla planning group considers not seeking city of San Diego recognition in light of reforms
Two former Community Planning Association trustees argue that disadvantages of the new policy 'far outweigh the advantages of city recognition.'
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
UCSD Guardian
BREAKING: Organic Chemistry Lecturer Caught Saying Racist Remarks Against Latino Community
Earlier today, a student posted a video of of UC San Diego Organic Chemistry Lecturer Robert Ternansky uttering bigoted sentiments toward what appeared to be Latino workers or students. Ternansky is a lecturer in the chemistry department, where he currently teaches Chemistry 41A and 143C. In the video, which is...
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
californiaglobe.com
State Begins Construction On $6.5 Billion, 10,000 Mile Broadband Internet Network Across California
Newsom administration officials and construction executives laid a groundbreaking ceremony in San Diego on Friday, kicking off the start of a massive $6.5 billion, 10,000 mile broadband internet network designed to give high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state. While there were proposals for high-speed internet to...
iheart.com
California's Attorney General Is Threatening Legal Action Against San Diego
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning San Diego about building in areas with high fire risk. The Union Tribune says the state attorney general released a list of key issues California wants addressed before local leaders approve housing in order to avoid a legal challenge. Specifically, he pointed to...
NBC San Diego
A Halloween Scare: How Inflation is Changing the Holiday in San Diego County
The rising cost of essentials can be scary, especially when it comes to Halloween. From pumpkins to candy, you can expect to pay a lot more this year, but local families have some tricks to deal with the creeping inflation. The U.S. inflation rate rose to 8.2% in September and...
KPBS
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
