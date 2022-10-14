ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Terrell
2d ago

Telling the truth, keep spending on things like the Inflation reduction act and having a war on oil, of course inflation is rampant and the Democrats are in total control. To victor goes the spoils, this is all on democrats who are in power. I’m a recovering Democrat, but also far from a Republican, but this go around we need big change from who is in control.

