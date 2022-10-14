Measure J would fund expansion of paramedic, nursing, health science programs at West Hills

For many, a brand new school year also means brand new responsibilities and experiences. Mrs. Johnson was one of the people who definitely faced this, as she has now begun in a new position. Mrs. Johnson’s journey, which brought her up to the position where she is now, is one that was filled with a variety of changes and adjustments. However, these experiences also helped her learn more about herself and her goals. Currently, she works at Selma High’s campus as a transitions teacher and her passion for what she does now is something that she expresses passionately.

SELMA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO