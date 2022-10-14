Measure J would fund expansion of paramedic, nursing, health science programs at West Hills

Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
A four-year university in Tulare County? It’s on the ballot, sorta.
College of the Sequoias is seeking a bond measure that would improve Tulare County residents’ access to a four-year university. Measure C would allow COS to issue and sell bonds totalling $95 million, which is expected to cost property owners in the Visalia Improvement District $13 annually for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
thesungazette.com
VUSD exceeds county test scores, superintendent strives further
VISALIA – Students with Visalia Unified School District are testing at higher rates than other schools in the county and the Visalia superintendent hopes to take them even higher with the groundwork laid out for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Kirk Shrum gave a final update on his superintendent...
shsclarion.net
Fate Towards High School
For many, a brand new school year also means brand new responsibilities and experiences. Mrs. Johnson was one of the people who definitely faced this, as she has now begun in a new position. Mrs. Johnson’s journey, which brought her up to the position where she is now, is one that was filled with a variety of changes and adjustments. However, these experiences also helped her learn more about herself and her goals. Currently, she works at Selma High’s campus as a transitions teacher and her passion for what she does now is something that she expresses passionately.
Visalia Feral Cat Coalition raising money to cover rising costs
A South Valley non-profit is taking action to save our feline friends but the organization needs your help.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Council to consider license plate reader cameras
The Kings County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the board chambers at 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Building 1. The regular agenda items include requests for approval from Kings County behavioral health, fire, and information technologies departments. The Hanford City Council will...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford resident Roberta Hagan turns 100, celebrates life with special memories
Roberta Hagan has lived a long beautiful life. Born in Creston, Nebraska, and raised in Madison, South Dakota, she moved to Hanford in her freshman year of high school. Roberta lived with an aunt out in the country, and on the weekends she loved to go out to dance with her friends. Roberta married Dr. Irl Hagan M.D. and had three children, two boys and one girl. Roberta’s most memorable moments are getting married and having her children.
Several development projects now underway in Tulare
The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.
kion546.com
Trails End residents fear homelessness as new owners threaten evictions to clean up
FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Eviction is on the minds of people living in the troubled Trails End Mobile Home Park now that new ownership has come in and vowed to clean up. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to be homeless,” said Billy Hastings. “To be honest with you. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what’s going to happen.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
KMPH.com
22-year-old needs $16,500 to keep service dog that detects her seizures
A 22-year-old from Woodlake needs $16,500 to keep a service dog that detects her seizures before they happen and who also helps her get around. Hannah Jobe has been dealing with an undiagnosed medical condition for over two years now that has left her with mobility issues. Before Jobe's life...
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
Tulare, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tulare, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mission Oak High School football team will have a game with Tulare Union High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00.
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Hanford that sold for $531,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $364,172. The average price per square foot ended up at $206.
Fire tears through historic Fresno building, two burned, several animals rescued
More than half of the city's firefighters responded as a fire quickly spread to all floors of the building.
californiaglobe.com
Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing
In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
GV Wire
Pazin Touts His Credentials, Calls Soria a Credit Grabber.
In what could be a tight state Assembly race, two political veterans are running to represent parts of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties in Sacramento. For months, Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin have been touting endorsements, raising money, and airing ads on TV in the 27th Assembly District election. Soria,...
thesungazette.com
Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198
TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
Falling glass injures fans at Valley Children’s Stadium
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some fans at Saturday night’s Fresno State football game were hospitalized after broken glass fell on them from a structure above their seats at Valley Children’s Stadium. Several fans on the west side of the stadium, below the press box, were showered with shards of glass after the university says a […]
Woman dies in rollover crash in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno. Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected […]
Woman killed after hit and run in central Fresno, investigation underway
Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in central Fresno.
