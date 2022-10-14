Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Groovy House From The 1970s Listed For Sale After 92-Year-Old Owner Passes Away
If you are anything like us, you have probably seen neighborhoods where all of the houses look exactly the same. In some instances, neighborhoods will create model homes to showcase to potential buyers. From there, people will add their own customization as they see fit. There is nothing wrong with this practice and lots of people do not mind having the same homes as their neighbors.
YLNI Farmers Market secures new winter market location
The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI) Farmers Market, which welcomes thousands of people to its Barr Street market on Saturdays during the summer months, has announced a new location for its winter market.
WANE-TV
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck
Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
WANE-TV
Cindy Henry writes letter announcing cancer diagnosis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cindy Henry, the wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, announced Sunday she has pancreatic cancer. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote, in a letter originally published as an op-ed in the Journal Gazette. WANE 15 was sent a copy of the letter.
WANE-TV
New food truck in Fort Wayne serves up dishes ‘seasoned with love’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new food truck in Fort Wayne is serving a variety of seasoned dishes to locals. Toodie’s Kitchen offers fried chicken, tacos, fish, and soul food among other tasty treats. Check out the menu here. Lacrisha Russell- also known as Toodie- is the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
WANE-TV
Police look for fraud suspect who shopped online with stolen wallet
ASHLEY-HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — Police in northeast Indiana have asked for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing a wallet and making fraudulent online purchases. The investigation began in July when police in Ashley-Hudson received a complaint about a stolen wallet. As the investigation unfolded,...
Dozens evacuate Fort Wayne apartment complex during overnight fire
The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at Dupont Lake Apartments on the city's north side.
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
wfft.com
One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
WANE-TV
Police investigate rollover crash at intersection of Covington, Getz roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are currently investigating a Fort Wayne crash that left a vehicle on its side. A car was seen on its side nearly in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Getz roads. Multiple officers, a firefighter, and an ambulance were at the...
wfft.com
Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 900 block of North Lake Street, Warsaw. A delivery driver was reportedly bitten by a dog. 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 8500 block of South CR 100W, Claypool. Online fraud was reported. Fulton...
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser started for two young men murdered in Angola last weekend
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for two Angola men who were shot to death this past weekend. Fernando Fernández Reyes and Francisco Vásquez were found fatally shot just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of North Elizabeth in Angola.
