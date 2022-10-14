Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Meet Suzanne Barbour, Duke Graduate School’s new dean
Suzanne Barbour succeeded Paula McClain as the new dean of The Graduate School and vice provost for graduate education last month. Prior to Duke, Barbour worked extensively at different graduate schools. In 1993, she was recruited to Virginia Commonwealth University, where she became the director of the biochemistry graduate program. In July 2015, she became the dean of The Graduate School at the University of Georgia, then became the dean of The Graduate School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2019.
Teen Backed for Expecting Uncle to Pay Her College Tuition
"...I really think you should have told her this when she was 14..." one user commented.
The cost-of-living crisis will force students to choose between studying and eating | Chelsie Henshaw
Student loans and grants are not rising to match inflation – and the least privileged are being hit hardest, says journalist Chelsie Henshaw
CNBC
These colleges promise no student debt: 'Loans are not part of the deal'
To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Chronicle
Federally-funded research is mandated to be open access by 2026. Here’s how the change could affect Duke
In late August, the federal Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a memorandum mandating that all federally-funded research, including articles and corresponding data, be open access by 2026. Open access research is freely available to everyone on the internet, which makes it “extremely powerful for equity,” Haley Walton, librarian...
Chronicle
Passing on
When we hear the phrase “passing on,” we may think of someone’s death. This is certainly one meaning of the phrase, but there is another way of thinking of it. It has to do with life, learning, and legacy. That is, even if someone has “passed on” as in death, they may have also “passed on” something to those who are left behind.
theedadvocate.org
Scholarships for Black and African American Students
Many organizations and schools support Black and African American scholars through scholarships. Below you can find the best scholarships for this group. Over half of prospective college students consider affordability before they decide to attend a college. Sadly, there’s still conspicuous racial discrimination regarding financial aid for Black and African American students. And speaking of federal loans, statistics say that more black students take out federal loans for their college education than white students. Nevertheless, black students acquire more debt compared to their white peers. All that shows why black student scholarships are crucial. Financial aid for black students helps them counteract the expenses of college learning, leaving them less dependent on borrowing.
