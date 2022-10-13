ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Bulletin

Women's rowing top boat finishes ahead of Oregon State, WSU and LMU

The Gonzaga women’s rowing team kicked off the season with GU’s top boat finishing first ahead of Oregon State University, Loyola Marymount University (LMU) and Washington State University (WSU). “It was a great day for our program,” said Head Coach Andrew Derrick. “Beautiful weather, water, and lots of...
Women's soccer scores two second-half goals to tie Pacific

Both the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2-4, 2-0-2) and the Pacific Tigers (5-1-9, 0-1-3) have had nearly perfect starts to the season, with both teams searching for more West Coast Conference (WCC) victories along the way. With GU undefeated in conference, and Pacific still looking for its first conference victory, the Saturday...
