Columbus, OH

richlandsource.com

Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican

ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Circleville Logan Elm darts by Amanda-Clearcreek in easy victory

Circleville Logan Elm's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Amanda-Clearcreek 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with October 15, 2021 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Bloom-Carroll escapes Ashville Teays Valley in thin win

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bloom-Carroll's locker room after a trying 35-27 test with Ashville Teays Valley in Ohio high school football on October 14. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on October 15, 2021 at Bloom-Carroll High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ASHVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
WINCHESTER, OH
landgrantholyland.com

BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State

It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

New Lexington drops zeroes on Crooksville

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra New Lexington followed in snuffing Crooksville's offense 40-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-0 lead over Crooksville.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
RICHWOOD, OH

