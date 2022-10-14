Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
Watch a dominant future Buckeye Will Smith in action on Friday night
Bucknuts was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Upper Arlington (Ohio) game on Friday night in a game that was a matchup of teams that both entered the game with 6-2 records. Coffman lost to Upper Arlington 17-7, but Ohio State defensive tackle commitment Will Smith was spectacular and was big in keeping Coffman in the game.
richlandsource.com
Circleville Logan Elm darts by Amanda-Clearcreek in easy victory
Circleville Logan Elm's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Amanda-Clearcreek 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with October 15, 2021 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bloom-Carroll escapes Ashville Teays Valley in thin win
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bloom-Carroll's locker room after a trying 35-27 test with Ashville Teays Valley in Ohio high school football on October 14. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on October 15, 2021 at Bloom-Carroll High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview tells Springfield Catholic Central "No Soup For You" in shutout
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Catholic Central as it was blanked 51-0 by Jamestown Greeneview in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 21-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Circleville
Lancaster Fairfield Union's fast beginning disarmed Circleville, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 45-13 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Lancaster Fairfield Union moved in front of Circleville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Nelsonville-York sews up McArthur Vinton County in slim triumph
A sigh of relief filled the air in Nelsonville-York's locker room after a trying 21-20 test with McArthur Vinton County at Mcarthur Vinton County High on October 14 in Ohio football action. McArthur Vinton County started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of...
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Hilliard Darby delivers statement win over Thomas Worthington
Hilliard Darby earned its community's accolades after a 31-7 win over Thomas Worthington for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. The first quarter gave Hilliard Darby a 17-0 lead over Thomas Worthington.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Milford Center Fairbanks on top of West Jefferson
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Milford Center Fairbanks passed in a 20-17 victory at West Jefferson's expense on October 14 in Ohio football action. The Panthers registered a 7-3 advantage at halftime over the Roughriders.
landgrantholyland.com
BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State
It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Utica topples Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Utica spurred past Johnstown Northridge 28-14 during this Ohio football game. Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder wills its way past New Carlisle Tecumseh in overtime
Plain City Jonathan Alder required extra time, but it got the job done against New Carlisle Tecumseh in a 21-14 affair during this Ohio football game. Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Thornville Sheridan grinds out close victory over Dresden Tri-Valley
Thornville Sheridan finally found a way to top Dresden Tri-Valley 14-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln produces precision performance against Grove City
Gahanna Lincoln left no doubt on Friday, controlling Grove City from start to finish for a 56-14 victory at Gahanna Lincoln High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 14-7 lead over Grove City.
richlandsource.com
Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Chillicothe Unioto dominates Chillicothe Southeastern in convincing showing
The force was strong for Chillicothe Unioto as it pierced Chillicothe Southeastern during Friday's 56-7 thumping in an Ohio high school football matchup. Chillicothe Unioto opened with a 21-0 advantage over Chillicothe Southeastern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington drops zeroes on Crooksville
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra New Lexington followed in snuffing Crooksville's offense 40-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-0 lead over Crooksville.
richlandsource.com
Denied: Clayton Northmont blunts Beavercreek on scoreboard
Clayton Northmont's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Beavercreek in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clayton Northmont opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
