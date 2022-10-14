Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7 -- Golden Eagles running back Karson Carda was one of Aberdeen Central’s key difference-makers. With Aberdeen Central leading 8-7 at halftime, Carda ran through the Bucks defense in the second half, scoring on touchdown runs of 54 and 34 yards to give the Eagles a 22-7 lead. The Golden Eagles put the game away with 6:06 remaining as they veered away from their run game. Dustin Hermansen found wide receiver Drew Salfrank for a 65-yard score to give the Golden Eagles a 29-7 lead. ...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO