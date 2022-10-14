ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Argus Leader

South Dakota high school football scores, playoff pairings: Oct. 14

Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7 -- Golden Eagles running back Karson Carda was one of Aberdeen Central’s key difference-makers. With Aberdeen Central leading 8-7 at halftime, Carda ran through the Bucks defense in the second half, scoring on touchdown runs of 54 and 34 yards to give the Eagles a 22-7 lead. The Golden Eagles put the game away with 6:06 remaining as they veered away from their run game. Dustin Hermansen found wide receiver Drew Salfrank for a 65-yard score to give the Golden Eagles a 29-7 lead. ...
North Platte Post

Nebraska High School scores Friday

Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26. Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13 Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25,...
more955.com

South Dakota high school volleyball scores from Thursday, October 13

Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-13, 18-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-7 Centerville def. Avon, 16-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-9 Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-8 Crow Creek def. Crazy Horse, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13 Ethan...
kbhbradio.com

Saturday, October 15, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard

UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, October 15, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 24-26, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-18, 25-8 Douglas def. Bennett County, 25-6, 25-11 Douglas def. Bison, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23 Sturgis Brown def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 23-25,...
