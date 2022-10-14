Read full article on original website
Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7 -- Golden Eagles running back Karson Carda was one of Aberdeen Central’s key difference-makers. With Aberdeen Central leading 8-7 at halftime, Carda ran through the Bucks defense in the second half, scoring on touchdown runs of 54 and 34 yards to give the Eagles a 22-7 lead. The Golden Eagles put the game away with 6:06 remaining as they veered away from their run game. Dustin Hermansen found wide receiver Drew Salfrank for a 65-yard score to give the Golden Eagles a 29-7 lead. ...
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26. Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13 Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25,...
The playoffs make their way to those four classes on Thursday, October 20.
The Harrisburg girls soccer team scored the go ahead goal with less than 12 minutes to play as the Tigers knocked off Aberdeen Central for the Class 'AA' Girls State Soccer Championship Saturday in Tea.
Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-13, 18-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-7 Centerville def. Avon, 16-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-9 Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-8 Crow Creek def. Crazy Horse, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13 Ethan...
UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, October 15, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 24-26, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-18, 25-8 Douglas def. Bennett County, 25-6, 25-11 Douglas def. Bison, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23 Sturgis Brown def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 23-25,...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia welcomed in Fillmore Central for a Friday night home game. The Bluehawks come away with a victory over the Panthers, 20-7. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
