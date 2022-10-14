Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Remittances Partner Says SEC’s Claim That XRP Is an ‘Investment Contract’ Is False
A partner company of payments platform Ripple says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) claims that XRP is an investment contract are untrue. According to new documents, I-Remit, a global remittances network, is filing an amicus brief in support of Ripple claiming that the SEC’s claims against the firm hold no water.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts How Long the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will Last
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is updating his outlook on the future of the current bear market and the crypto markets as a whole. Novogratz says in a Yahoo Finance interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets are likely to rally once the Federal Reserve pauses its monetary tightening measures.
Elon Musk Twitter deal: Tesla CEO negotiates $44bn purchase as private equity firms backs out of financing
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In the letter, his layers stated that Mr Musk and his backers “intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the April 25, 2022, merger agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein.” Twitter confirmed that it had received the letter...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers
Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
NEWSBTC
Binance’s $500 Million Bitcoin Mining Loan Capital Shows Yield Is Interesting Again, Bullish For New Crypto Oryen Network
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has announced a $500 Million fund to provide loans to struggling Bitcoin miners. Bitcoin miners have been struggling, with revenues down approximately 60% since the start of the year on top of drastically increasing energy bills. This is putting even the biggest miners in a precarious position, whereby they are needing to sell previously mined Bitcoin to stay afloat.
financefeeds.com
Crypto prime brokerage FPG integrates algo trading strategies from ML Tech
“Institutional investors are looking for new sources of uncorrelated alpha in crypto markets.”. Crypto prime brokerage platform Floating Point Group (FPG) has partnered with ML Tech, a non-custodial investment management and trading platform, to provide access and monitoring of ML Tech’s Algorithmic Trading Strategies from within FlowVault. FlowVault is...
See the presentations that hot healthcare startups used to raise millions from top VCs
We compiled the pitch decks that healthcare startups like Tia, Omada, and Cedar have used to win over investors.
CNBC
Google selects Coinbase to take cloud payments with cryptocurrencies and will use its custody tool
Google will start allowing a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with digital currencies early next year. In addition, Google said it would explore using Coinbase Prime, a service for storing and trading cryptocurrencies. Coinbase will move some of its applications to Google's cloud from Amazon Web Services.
blockchain.news
African Crypto Traders Get a Community-Driven Token Created By CYF
African development-focused platform Community Yield Farming (CYF) has developed a community-driven token solely for crypto traders in Africa. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the CYF community-driven token is deflationary and has a distinctive minting feature and a limited supply of 100T CYF. The token comes with an algorithm...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Is ‘Unique’ Regardless Of Price, Strategist At Asia’s Largest Bank Says
DBS, the biggest bank in Southeast Asia, has some opinions on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Digitized cryptocurrency trading was only made available to the company’s high-rolling customers as recently as last month. DBS Digital Exchange is a platform for businesses and other organizations interested in entering the cryptocurrency market.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Plans to Sell 2% of His Coinbase Holdings To ‘Fund Scientific Research’
On Saturday (October 15), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong talked about his passion for “accelerating science and tech”, something which he talked about during his recent appearance on episode #627 of “The Tim Ferriss” podcast. Armstrong went on to say:. “For the avoidance of doubt,...
blockchain.news
French Bank SocGen Obtains Regulatory Approval to Offer Crypto Assets Services
According to a breaking report released Sunday, Société Générale, a major bank in France, quietly received regulatory approval to operate as a digital asset service provider in the country last month. The French bank was granted a digital asset service provider (DASP) license by the Autorité...
