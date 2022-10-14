ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
TechCrunch

Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale

Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
The Independent

Elon Musk Twitter deal: Tesla CEO negotiates $44bn purchase as private equity firms backs out of financing

Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In the letter, his layers stated that Mr Musk and his backers “intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the April 25, 2022, merger agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein.” Twitter confirmed that it had received the letter...
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
decrypt.co

Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers

Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
NEWSBTC

Binance’s $500 Million Bitcoin Mining Loan Capital Shows Yield Is Interesting Again, Bullish For New Crypto Oryen Network

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has announced a $500 Million fund to provide loans to struggling Bitcoin miners. Bitcoin miners have been struggling, with revenues down approximately 60% since the start of the year on top of drastically increasing energy bills. This is putting even the biggest miners in a precarious position, whereby they are needing to sell previously mined Bitcoin to stay afloat.
financefeeds.com

Crypto prime brokerage FPG integrates algo trading strategies from ML Tech

“Institutional investors are looking for new sources of uncorrelated alpha in crypto markets.”. Crypto prime brokerage platform Floating Point Group (FPG) has partnered with ML Tech, a non-custodial investment management and trading platform, to provide access and monitoring of ML Tech’s Algorithmic Trading Strategies from within FlowVault. FlowVault is...
blockchain.news

African Crypto Traders Get a Community-Driven Token Created By CYF

African development-focused platform Community Yield Farming (CYF) has developed a community-driven token solely for crypto traders in Africa. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the CYF community-driven token is deflationary and has a distinctive minting feature and a limited supply of 100T CYF. The token comes with an algorithm...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Is ‘Unique’ Regardless Of Price, Strategist At Asia’s Largest Bank Says

DBS, the biggest bank in Southeast Asia, has some opinions on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Digitized cryptocurrency trading was only made available to the company’s high-rolling customers as recently as last month. DBS Digital Exchange is a platform for businesses and other organizations interested in entering the cryptocurrency market.
blockchain.news

French Bank SocGen Obtains Regulatory Approval to Offer Crypto Assets Services

According to a breaking report released Sunday, Société Générale, a major bank in France, quietly received regulatory approval to operate as a digital asset service provider in the country last month. The French bank was granted a digital asset service provider (DASP) license by the Autorité...
