u.today

Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems

Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
TECHNOLOGY
blockchain.news

Blockchains Do Not Address Any Fresh Issues - Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal

The Co-founder of Polygon Sandeep Nailwal has disproved one of the most harmful myths propagated by fervent blockchain skeptics and that is the fact that the Web3 revolution is not solely intended to address "new" problems. Sandeep recently shared his opinions on how blockchain systems should handle many monetary, societal,...
TECHNOLOGY
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

FourKites Awarded Patent for Unprecedented Visibility into End-to-End Ocean Documentation

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces that the U.S. Patent Office has awarded the company U.S. Patent No. 11,461,731 for its unique ocean shipment solutions. FourKites’ ocean solutions provide international shippers and their partners with complete visibility into all of the complex documentation requirements at every leg of every ocean shipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005083/en/ FourKites Awarded Patent for Unprecedented Visibility into End-to-End Ocean Documentation (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain gaming adoption means more options for gamers

Over the past couple of years, games that use blockchain technology have increased their presence in the gaming industry. While there were early examples like CryptoKitties — launched in 2017 — the trend has truly gained steam, with major gaming studios even exploring the technology. At the beginning...
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

Shimmer Network Launch Marks Major Step for IOTA 2.0

September closed in style as the highly anticipated Shimmer network went live. This is after weeks of fire testing the Shimmer Beta version, a process which was initiated back in Mid-July as part of IOTA’s road map. Earlier this week, Dominik Schiener, Co-founder and Chairman of the IOTA Foundation...
COMPUTERS
u.today

Ripple Advisor Predicts Countries May Use Public Blockchains

Antony Welfare, senior advisor at Ripple, says countries may decide to use public blockchain solutions in the long term during a recent conversation with Ripple CTO David Schwartz on the Block Starts podcast. “Obviously, the XRP Ledger is public, and it is totally decentralized.”. Welfare says that the CBDC solution...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

Ethereum Classic (ETC) vs. Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW): What's the Difference?

Ethereum is the most widely used blockchain in existence and the second-most popular cryptocurrency in the world, next to Bitcoin. But, like Bitcoin, various Ethereum derivatives serve different functions, including Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW). But what, exactly, is the difference between ETC and ETHW? What is their purpose, and are they useful?
MARKETS
The Independent

Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process

Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders...
BUSINESS
