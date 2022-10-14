Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Tolton softball wins second district championship in three years
Third-seeded Tolton softball beat fifth-seeded Centralia 7-0 Saturday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 championship as fans packed into Centralia’s Bicentennial Park. It is the Trailblazers’ first district championship in Class 3 after getting bumped up from Class 2 last year.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge sweeps CMAC cross country championships
Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
Columbia Missourian
Centralia locks in second place in Class 2 District 7 with win over South Shelby
Centralia secured second place in the Class 2 District 7 standings after beating South Shelby 28-12 Friday. The Panthers acclaimed defense shined as they shut the Cardinals in second half to secure the win.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge doubles team takes third, Hickman's Nenkov seventh at state tennis
Rock Bridge girls tennis is hoping the success of Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar is a sign of bigger things to come. The Bruins’ top doubles team finished third at the MSHSAA Class 3 individual tournament Friday in Springfield.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge dominates Hickman, finishes undefeated in conference play
The bleachers of Rock Bridge Stadium were filled to the brim with pink-clad students Friday night to witness the Bruins’ 49-0 rout of Hickman. Rock Bridge (7-1, 6-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) captured its 10th straight victory in the Providence Bowl and completed an undefeated conference slate in its final regular-season home game.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks trounces Hallsville to clinch Tri-County Conference
It was a wild night for the Blair Oaks offense and special teams as it demolished Hallsville 55-0 in the regular season’s penultimate game. Blair Oaks cruised with quarterback Dylan Hair’s six total touchdowns and the special teams had two blocked punts throughout the game. Hair started the scoring with back-to-back rushing touchdowns. The Falcons’ special teams provided consecutive blocked punts: one of which was returned for a touchdown and the other set up another rushing touchdown for Hair. Later in the first half, Hair showed off the arm with three 30+ yard touchdowns to put Blair Oaks up 48-0 at halftime.
Columbia Missourian
Assessing storylines from the first half of Missouri’s 2022 season
Just like that, Missouri football is through the first half of its 2022 schedule. The Tigers sit at 2-4 (0-3 Southeastern Conference) heading into their bye, with a Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on the docket this upcoming Saturday. Missouri’s past three losses are by a combined margin of 14 points,...
muddyriversports.com
Flash and crash: Monroe City uses lightning-and-thunder backfield to overrun Macon in CCC battle
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell give the Monroe City football team two entirely different looks in the backfield. DeGrave, a junior, provides the flash, while Pennewell, a senior, counters as the Panthers’ punisher. Both proved to be hard to stop on Friday night at Lankford Field. DeGrave broke off two long TD runs, while Pennewell bullied his way through the Macon defense for three scores.
Columbia Missourian
MU XC wraps up regular season at Weis-Crockett Invitational
A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8,000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Osage defeats Southern Boone to win fifth straight
Osage worked hard to win its fifth straight game as it took down Southern Boone 54-39 Friday. Osage scored touchdowns on eight of its ten offensive possessions on the night. Running backs Adian Williams and Jackson Funderburke combined for five rushing touchdowns and Funderburke ran for over 100 yards. Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn added another rushing touchdown and threw for two more in the victory.
Columbia Missourian
MU wrestling announces 2022-23 schedule
Missouri wrestling announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Friday. The Tigers will wrestle in 12 dual matches and four invites in the regular season as they begins their quest to defend the Big 12 crown. MU starts its season with the Black and Gold scrimmage on Oct. 29...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri overcomes Auburn for first SEC victory
In a season of uncertainty, it was almost fitting that Missouri volleyball would have a more than an uncertain ending to its first win in SEC play. After Riley Buckley's dump kill for the match's final point brought the team out to the court in celebration, the call was soon overturned and put the set into extras. In a back-and-forth series of hustle plays, Missouri ended up on top 29-27 after a game-sealing ace from Skylar Buckley.
Columbia Missourian
Steven Becvar nets hat trick in dominant Tolton win
Fulton boys soccer goalkeeper Grant Avery dove to his left to save a penalty kick from Tolton junior Brady Farnan. On any other day, the Fulton bench and fans would have been on their feet to celebrate the save. However, on Saturday, the saved penalty was merely consolation for the...
Columbia Missourian
Decorate the District brings Mizzou style to downtown businesses
During Homecoming Week, downtown Columbia businesses suddenly take on new personalities with images of Truman the Tiger or messages like “M-I-Z” sprawled across the windows. This annual interaction between MU students and downtown businesses, known as Decorate the District, reminds the community of the important “town and gown”...
Columbia Missourian
Battle fights back from 21-point deficit but falls to Jeff City in OT
The conclusion of Central Missouri Activities Conference play for both Battle and Jefferson City featured plenty of fireworks and back-and-forth action Friday night. The Spartans trailed by three touchdowns at halftime but completely flipped the script to force overtime before ultimately falling to the host Jays 48-41.
Columbia Missourian
Fast offensive start powers Moberly to victory over Mexico
Facing a vaunted conference rival, Moberly controlled the line of scrimmage and methodically held off Mexico for a 28-14 victory Friday. Moberly’s offense dominated the first half with nine first downs and scored on its first four offensive drives. The Spartans ran 22 offensive plays to Mexico’s six.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman's offense struggles in Providence Bowl loss
Hickman’s offense was unable to find any sort of spark in its 49-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night. Hickman junior Lucas Murray, who usually plays wide receiver, filled in at quarterback for sophomore Carter Holliday, who exited at the end of the first quarter in last week’s game against Grain Valley.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping the Florida loss, rest-of-season outlook
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eleventh episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap Missouri's 24-17 loss on the road against Florida. They go over how Missouri's 2 interceptions proved costly against a competitive Florida team. During the latter of the show, the guys discuss the rest of the season with 6 games remaining. They each name a player that has surprised them so far this season and share more on their thoughts on the team's play. They end the episode debating whether or not highly-anticipated freshman QB, Sam Horn, will see the field in the coming weeks. The show is directed by Travis McMillen.
Columbia Missourian
Homecoming here and there: A ‘reunion’ of SEC rivals
The ties between Missouri, Vanderbilt and football date back further than the tradition of Homecoming itself. Vanderbilt first visited Columbia in October 1895, falling 16-0 to the Tigers. Sixteen years later, the tradition of Homecoming was started by Chester Brewer in his first year as Missouri’s head coach. Brewer...
