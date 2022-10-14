ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Rachel Franks . Franks was last seen on October 13, 2022, in the Delmar area. Attempts to contact or locate Franks have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Franks is described as a white female, approximately 5’04” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Rachel Frank’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 by calling 302-739-1090, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

